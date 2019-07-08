Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New non-fiction series recognises need among students

Monday, 8 July 2019, 11:37 am
Press Release: Oratia Books

New non-fiction series recognises need among intermediate and secondary students

Recognising the need among readers from intermediate school up for attractive non-fiction books relating to their own experience, Oratia Books has launched The NZ Series — a snappily designed and fact-packed collection on New Zealand society, history, science and geography.

The first two books in the series respectively plumb the mysteries of New Zealand’s earth movements and relate the history of early European settlers with easy-to-understand text accompanied by numerous photos, explanatory diagrams and ‘Fact File’ boxes.

Volcanoes and Earthquakes, written by father and daughter team Gordon Ell and Sarah Ell, investigates the causes and history of seismic activity in Aotearoa, taking in the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes and recent volcanic activity. Historical and contemporary photos and colour diagrams bring the whole field to life.

Pioneer Women, edited by Sarah Ell, presents extracts from diaries and letters by women who emigrated to New Zealand from Europe in the nineteenth century. These tales of hardship and happiness are accompanied by portraits, newspaper clippings, and markers like the Women’s Suffrage Petition.




With two books a year planned for 2020 and beyond, The NZ Series promises readers a broad range of rich, visually stimulating introductions to what makes New Zealand unique.

THE AUTHORS

Gordon Ell is a writer and publisher with a life-long interest in our natural and human heritage. He has written more than 30 books for adults and children. His daughter, Sarah Ell, is an editor and journalist who has written ten books, and inherited her father’s love of New Zealand history and the environment.


