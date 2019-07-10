Miromoda Prepares for a Bumper Decade at NZ Fashion Week

Twelve fashion designers from the annual MIROMODA fashion design competition will showcase at New Zealand Fashion Week next month.





Last weekend the judging panel led by Dame Pieter Stewart, Adrian Hailwood and Radio NZ Presenter Sonia Sly agreed 12 designers from established, emerging and avant-garde categories will feature in the 10th MIROMODA Showcase at New Zealand Fashion Week 2019.

The number of designers is four more than the usual eight, and organisers including MIROMODA co-founder Ata Te Kanawa said, “logistically, it poses a few more challenges: but things were always going to be bigger and brighter in our 10th anniversary celebratory year.”

Two days before its Showcase at NZ Fashion Week, MIROMODA will once again host the popular Sneak Peek exclusive event, this year held at the Air New Zealand hub on Auckland’s Fanshawe St.

“The MIROMODA Sneak Peek gives the audience insight of design concepts which often draws on cultural elements,” says Te Kanawa. “It is something we picked up from the judges as having huge value; they have always been privy to hearing rich stories that are then cleverly implemented in fashion design, so we thought why not share that,” she says.

The 2019 overall winner Nash Karaitiana entered the emerging category but is already experienced in graphic design having worked with Trans-Tasman label Salasai. Her winning collection gives a nod to nostalgia where Nash said, “everything was loose fitting, colourful and baggy.”







Addressing the alarming impact clothes/fashion has on the environment, Massey University student Briah Zeitoun will present a collection of garments that can be transformed into different styles for different purposes or situations.

Streetwear, Avant-garde and accessory designer Nichola Te Kiri took inspiration from a recent visit to China with a collection that is reflective of Taniwha meets dragon. Also adding to the fusing of international and local cultures, emerging designer, Mitchell Manuel has combined his Maori cultural print knowledge, expertise and influence with a palate from his wife’s Uruguay background.

ABOUT MIROMODA

MIROMODA (Indigenous Maori Fashion Apparel Board) was formed in 2008 and debuted at NZ Fashion Week in 2009, with eight competition winners and runners up, across initially four, but now three categories.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

EMERGING

NASH KARAITIANA (EMERGING & 2019 SUPREME WINNER) - Napier

ERANA KAA - Marton

MITCHELL MANUEL - Lower Hutt

BRIAH ZEITOUN - Wellington

TASH SINCLAIR - Palmerston North

ESTABLISHED

AJ BRADLEY (ESTABLISHED DESIGNER WINNER) - Palmerston North

GLEN MACLACHLAN - Tauranga

TAONGAHUIA MAXWELL - Rotorua

TE ORIHAU KARAITIANA - Hastings

AVANTE GARDE

CHERMENE CASTLE (AVANTE GARDE & INNOVATION AWARD WINNER) – Gold Coast Australia

NICHOLA TE KIRI - Hamilton

PAULETTE TEATAI-ARIKI - Rotorua



