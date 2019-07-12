Troy Kingi Holy Colony Burning Acres - out today

Tonight, Troy Kingi will debut all 13 songs from his new album Holy Colony Burning Acres when he headlines Te Korakora on Federal.



The third instalment of Troy Kingi’s aspirational 10|10|10 Series (ten albums in ten genres in ten years), Holy Colony Burning Acres is out today!

Featuring a new incarnation of his band the Upperclass, the album delves into the dark corners of worldly Indigenous politics, namely colonisation and its (c)rippling effects on today’s social climate.

A stark contrast to the space psychedelia of Kingi’s sophomore offering Shake Your Skinny Ass All The Way To Zygertron, Holy Colony Burning Acres is a motivated commentary on Indigeneity wrapped in an electrifyingly 70s-styled deep roots/reggae offering reminiscent of such bands as The Abyssinians, The Upsetters and The Congos. A hard-hitting exploration of major issues facing Indigenous peoples all around the world through Kingi’s distinctive sonic quality, vocal style and poetry, all underscored with empathic Marley-inspired political consciousness.

Te Korakora on Federal is a FREE musical festival finale held under the Matariki stars with spectacular music talent and entertainment filling the closed-off street.

Come to Federal Street from 5pm until 10pm on Friday 12 July to hear a new chapter in the New Zealand music story unfold. Everyone is welcome to come along and experience the vibrant sights and sounds of te ao Māori and a unique evening of culture in the city.







Troy Kingi & the Upperclass will follow performances from the legendary Moana and the Tribe, reo Māori trio Te Kākano and students from Te Wharekura o Hoani Waititi who will bring kapa haka skills to the party along with the performance of an original waiata commissioned especially for Matariki Festival. The line-up also features RnR Music, a group of ultra-talented musicians from south Auckland who cover RnB, soul and funk and Te Tira, a reo Māori acoustic duo from Waikato-Tainui in a nod to the iwi manaaki (host iwi) of the festival.

Not only will Troy's performance be an impressive musical performance with a 10 piece band, but Troy's performance will also have huge audio and video production with visual content tailored specifically to each track that will be displayed on a huge LED screen spanning the whole height and width of the stage. Multiple live camera feeds mixed with visual content will enable the musicians to become part of the visual experience of the show. On top of this there will be extensive stage lighting choreographed perfectly with visuals.

With around 48 audio channels, 40+ square metres of video wall and 10+ musicians, there has been nothing spared to ensure Troy's performance will be an experience Federal Street has not yet seen before!

the Uperclass is:

1. Troy Kingi (Lead Vocals/Guitar)

2. Treye Liu (Drums)

3. Marika Hodgson (Bass)

4. Hani Totorewa (Keys/BV)

5. Rawiri Webb (Guitar)

6. Rahu Vause (Percussion)

7. Guy Harrison (Keys/Trumpet/BV)

8. Forrest Thorp (Keys/Trumpet/BV)

9. Nina Joyce (BV)

10. Rachel Hall (BV)





© Scoop Media

