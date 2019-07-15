July 13 Auckland Rugby League Premiership match reports

Northcote 6 Mt Albert 22

Mt Albert bounced back from a heavy defeat last week to down top-of-the-table Northcote and win the Zae Wallace Memorial Cup. Three tries in quick succession in the first half saw the Lions lead 18-6 at the break, before an arm wrestle ensued in the second spell. Prop Sala Falelua-Malio was a standout in the middle of the park.

Marist 12 Otahuhu 60

Otahuhu proved far too strong for Marist, with their big win ensuring they remain in the top four heading into round four. Geronimo Doyle scored 24 of Otahuhu's 60 points via two tries and eight conversions, while Setu Tu played a starring role out wide with a double.

Mangere East 8 Pt Chevalier 44

Chris Sio and Sam Fa'apito both scored doubles in the Pirates' big win over Mangere East. In his second game back from a stint in the Queensland Cup, second-rower Pat Sipley played 80 minutes in the win.

Howick 24 Glenora 14

Howick retained the Roope Rooster challenge trophy, went outright top of the ladder and gave Jethro Friend the ultimate gift in his 100th game, overcoming Glenora late to win at Paparoa Park. With the Bears leading with half an hour to go, the game changed when Chase Bernard was sent to the bin, and the Hornets finished the stronger of the two sides.



Rd 3 Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship (second division)

Ellerslie 38 Bay Roskill 38

A late comeback, featuring a try and sideline conversion after the full-time siren, saw Bay Roskill rescue a draw from their clash with Ellerslie. The Eagles dominated most of the match and looked on track to secure their first win of the Championship, before suffering late heartbreak. Joel Leaoseve scored the final try in the corner before Pariti Matiu nailed the ensuing conversion to confirm points were shared.







Pukekohe 26 Papakura 24

Donny Tuvai-Lopa scored with four minutes to go, and Reuben Tolovae converted, to hand Pukekohe a famous victory over local rivals Papakura. The Sea Eagles had led by eight at the break, but Pukekohe wouldn't go away, and trailing 24-20 with less than five to go, they struck to secure their first win of the Championship.

Richmond 26 Te Atatu 18

Richmond got up for victory over Te Atatu, handing the Roosters their first loss of the Championship season. Prop Ngatokorua Kamana-Pou was a pillar of strength in the middle for Richmond.

Manurewa 40 Hibiscus Coast 12

Manurewa overcame a 12-10 deficit at half-time to win comfortably over Hibiscus Coast and register their first win of the Championship regular season. Mariota Mariota scored three tries in the win, with the Marlins pulling away in the final quarter.



