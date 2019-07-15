Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Silver Ferns next Netball World Cup matches confirmed

Monday, 15 July 2019, 9:20 am
Press Release: Netball New Zealand


Having finished undefeated to top their pool in the first phase, the Silver Ferns have learned their opponents for the next crossover pool stage at the Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

The Silver Ferns opened with a 64-45 win over Malawi before defeating Barbados 78-25 and Singapore 89-21.

In the next stage New Zealand will go up against Zimbabwe and Northern Ireland before a big clash against trans-Tasman rivals Australia.

All Vitality Netball World Cup games are live on SKY Sport, with delayed coverage of all Silver Ferns matches free to air on Prime.

Silver Ferns Preliminary Stage Two matches (all in NZ time):

• Monday 15 July at 8pm – Silver Ferns vs Zimbabwe
• Wednesday 17 July at 2am – Silver Ferns vs Northern Ireland
• Thursday 18 July at 9:30pm – Silver Ferns vs Australia

CLICK HERE for the full schedule



