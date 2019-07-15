Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Brothers keep KartSport NZ Schools' titles in the family

Monday, 15 July 2019, 10:44 am
Press Release: KartSport

Two sets of brothers, Fynn and Clay Osborne from Hamilton, and Sebastian and Marco Manson from Auckland, kept the major titles in the family at this year’s KartSport New Zealand National Schools’ Championships meeting in Wellington on Saturday.

Fynn and Clay Osborne won the Secondary Schools’ title for the college they attend, St Peter’s School in Cambridge, while Sebastian and Marco Manson won the Primary/Intermediate title for Auckland’s St Kentigern School.

By winning his class – Rotax Max Junior – the younger of the two Osborne siblings, Clay also claimed one of the two Bruce McLaren KartSport Awards. The other went to the winner of the Vortex ROK DVS Junior class, Liam Sceats from Auckland.

These prestigious awards, named after the Kiwi motorsport icon, are given to the winners of the two largest classes at the event. Bruce McLaren’s sister Jan was on hand to present the awards on behalf of the Bruce McLaren Heritage Centre and the two winners received places in a 2020 KartSport New Zealand coaching clinic and pieces of McLaren merchandise thanks to Giltrap Group.

This year’s was the 17th annual event, and was hosted by the KartSport Wellington club in conjunction with Hutt International Boys School at the club’s track, George Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Raceway at Kaitoke in Upper Hutt.

Always one of the most popular and well supported ‘National’ events on the sport’s calendar, it attracted 76 entries across five different classes representing schools from Whangarei in the north to Invercargill in the south.



Class winners at the meeting were;

125cc Rotax Max Light
1. Ryan Wood

125cc Rotax Max Junior
1. Clay Osborne

Vortex ROK DVS Junior
1. Liam Sceats

Vortex Mini ROK
1. Emerson Vincent

Cadet ROK
1. Arthur Broughan

The Secondary Schools’ title is a first for St Peter’s School, the Cambridge Yr 7-13 College which now joins six-time winner Palmerston North Boys High School and eight other schools on the KartSport New Zealand’s Secondary Schools’ honours board.

This year’s win in the Primary/Intermediate section was the second, however, for St Kentigern School, the first shared with Christchurch’s Russley School back in 2006.

In terms of individual class wins Wellington-based international Ryan Wood extended his event run, meanwhile, to five NZ Schools’ titles, with his win in the 125cc Rotax Max Light class,

