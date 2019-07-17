Attention all single Kiwi men: The Bachelorette wants you!

Lads, it’s time to delete the dating apps, dust off your suits, grab your passport and take the plunge for a chance at love.

TVNZ are searching for the country’s most eligible men to join New Zealand’s first Bachelorette on the adventure of a lifetime.

From adrenaline pumping dates to the all-important rose ceremonies, The Bachelorette is looking for New Zealand blokes who are ready to step things up a gear.

Question is – guys, are you brave enough to put yourself out there?

Applications are now open for single men aged 18+ from across New Zealand to apply.

If you or someone you know is looking for someone special, then take a risk and head to: tvnz.co.nz/bachelorette

The Bachelorette New Zealand will air on TVNZ 2 and is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand.

The Bachelorette is an international love story with 15 unmissable seasons airing in the USA as well as local versions airing in Australia, Germany, Finland, Switzerland and Japan.

Full seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor UK are available to watch on TVNZ OnDemand.



