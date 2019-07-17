Local Natives set to play the Tuning Fork on Monday, July 22

The Tuning Fork are excited to welcome Indie-rock 5-piece, Local Natives who will play one special show at the Tuning Fork in Auckland on July 22nd. This show is a part of their Spiral Choir tour which will see the band perform across America, Europe, UK and Australia.

Today, it is announced that up and coming folk singer/songwriter, Sophie Mashlan will open for Local Natives next week.

19-year-old Sophie Mashlan is still a fresh face in the New Zealand folk scene but has been rapidly gaining attention for her enchanting performances and evocative songs. Primarily taking influence from the folk genre, she is forging her own sound, with a mixture of elements from pop, country and alternative. Sophie is an avid performer, opening for major artists including Vance Joy, Graham Candy and Joshua Radin. At just 17 years old she singlehandedly organised her own national tour and has since featured in festivals such as the Auckland Folk Festival. Her debut album Perfect Disaster received praise from fans and critics alike, and saw her included in YouTube Music’s “Artists to Watch in 2019” and Apples “Best of the Week”.

It's not too late to grab a ticket to this event. Head to Ticketmaster via the link below.

LOCAL NATIVES support from Sophie Mashlan TUNING FORK - AUCKLAND JULY 22ND, 2019

Tickets at Ticketmaster











© Scoop Media

