Tahi Theatre Festival - Wellington

AUGUST 20- 24TH2019 MEDIA RELEASE

NZ’s First Festival of Solo Performance Takes on the Creative Capital

17 shows. 5 days. 1 community.

Worldwide, there are many highly regarded festivals dedicated to solo performance and now New Zealand throws its hat into the ring. Solo festivals have a kaupapa of encounter, of indigenous and international voices and ideas, and of limitless possibilities. Challenging New Zealand's tall poppy syndrome, Sally Richards’ TAHI Festival brings local stories and experiences to the centre stage, celebrating artistic ambition and our unique and diverse voices.

Festival director, Richards envisions that the festival will acknowledge our extraordinary whakapapa of solo performance and that TAHI will sustain and support our practitioners (performers, directors, writers, designers and producers), and deliver high quality, innovative experiences to Wellington audiences.

Richards’ highlights “the importance of telling our stories,” especially when there are so many voices who are not being heard. Solo performance is strongly placed to encourage a korero around social issues, mental health, equality, and our compelling perspectives from within Aotearoa. In this first year, Rob Mokaraka’s Shot Bro is at the heart of the Festival, acknowledging our need to talk about the stigmas, the things that matter, our well-being and saving lives.



TAHI Festival offers up a whopping 17 performances over five days. Amongst this lineup is a series of established solo works such as Tiny Deaths, She Danced on a Friday, Run Rabbit, two New Zealand premieres and a showcase by emerging artists from tertiary institutions in Wellington. Through the Festival, Richards hopes that there will be experiences for learning and for discussion, whilst fostering connection between not only the theatre community but the wider community as well. The solo show is a misnomer - a community makes a solo performance. TAHI is a platform for voices to be heard and cultural shame around the success of an individual to be challenged.







In addition to this, there are five day time workshops led by experienced industry practitioners that provide practical insight into performing, directing and devising for solo performance. Two forums, comprising of three panellists, will engage audiences, practitioners and producers/venues in a variety of discussions about the practise of solo performance.

TAHI Festival runs from August 20th to the 24th. For more information about the Festival programme or individual show images, check out www.tahifestival.co.nz

