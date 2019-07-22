Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Others Way announces second artist lineup for 2019

Monday, 22 July 2019, 8:33 am
Press Release: Flying Out Music

July 22, 2019: Basking in the excitement of a banner year for The Others Way, the team at Flying Out are chuffed to reveal the final additions to The Others Way lineup for 2019. Stay tuned for more Others Way news over the coming weeks!

Joining the artist alumni, psychedelic neo-soul/reggae superstar Troy Kingi, enchantresses Purple Pilgrims, folk luminary Reb Fountain, Dunedin hairaisers Soaked Oats, and shimmer poppers Hans Pucket (w/ full horn section) will delight and captivate in performances not to be missed. Peter Ruddell (one third of Wax Chattels) will perform his new solo project Sulfate, along with fresh new talent Vayne, synth-wave duo Crap Date, acid rock trio Linen, and Wellingtonian art-punk group Cortina reunite for a one off Auckland show!

More overseas acts join The Others Way lineup including Gary War (also supporting John Maus with Purple Pilgrims on two South Island headliner shows), Jen Cloher, Jade Imagine and kiwi indie darlings Tiny Ruins who will play the curated Milk! Records Stage at Hopetoun Alpha.

Finish your night right and head along to Friendly Potential’s Others Way After Party, going down at Neck of the Woods, featuring the talents of Borrowed CS and Mara TK. Starts at 12.30am / $10 door entry (general public) or free entry with your Others Way wristband.




THE OTHERS WAY LINEUP 2019:
Bad Timing / Bailey Wiley / BEING. / Ben Woods / Blam Blam Blam / Carnivorous Plant Society / The Chills / Chris Cohen / Church & AP / Contenders / Cortina / Crap Date / Creme Jean / Dateline / DOG Power / Echo Ohs / Gary War / Hans Pucket / Jade Imagine / Jen Cloher / John Maus / Linen / Long Distance Runner / Mermaidens / Negative Nancies / NT Honey / Ounce / Princess Chelsea / Purple Pilgrims / Reb Fountain / Richard Maybe’s Passion for Nature / Sad Freq / Shiraz & LSJ / Soaked Oats / Straitjacket Fits / Sulfate / Superstarz / The Terminals / Tiny Ruins / Troy Kingi / Vayne / Water


Early bird passes are now sold out! Remaining festival passes to The Others Way are available in-store or online from Flying Out and Undertheradar.

The Others Way 2019 - Karangahape Road District, Auckland Central
Friday 30th August


Follow Flying Out on social media to keep updated with festival lineups, artist info and more!
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
#TheOthersWay

