Suzuki Triathlon National Championships 2019/2020

Triathlon New Zealand is pleased to announce the Suzuki National Championships 2019/2020 season calendar. This season will feature an exciting collection of Suzuki Triathlon National Championships events and the chance to win a brand new Suzuki Swift.

Athletes will be competing for spots at the 2020 ITU Triathlon World Championships in Edmonton, Canada from the 20th - 23rd of August and the 2020 ITU Multisport World Championships in Almere, the Netherlands from the 04th - 13th September.

The season will kick off on the 11th of August at the Pukekohe Motorsport Park, with the NZ Sprint Distance Duathlon Suzuki Championships hosted by Auckland City Triathlon Club. Racing at the impressive Pukekohe Motorsport Park, with not a V8 in sight, this draft legal event delivers a mix of a great cinder track run and fast-hot mix bike laps. Kick those winter blues with same flat and fast racing!

Next up is the NZ Schools Duathlon Suzuki Championships in Invercargill on the 18th of August and is brought to you by Southland Triathlon & Multisport Club. The non drafting event will take place at Teretonga Park, New Zealand’s oldest permanent race track still in operation and one of the most southerly in the world.

With the duathlon season concluding we have a short few months wait before entering the triathlon event calendar. The NZ Standard Distance Triathlon Suzuki Championships this season is part of the GENX Homes/Marra Construction Tinman Triathlon Festival. Once again the festival will also incorporate the NZ Paratriathlon Suzuki Championships on the 10th of November and is brought to you by Tauranga Triathlon Club.

Situated in the idyllic Pilot Bay & Mount Maunganui we return to a Tribe favourite for these two Suzuki Triathlon National Championships.







From one beautiful coastal location to another we are then off to the NZ Aquabike Suzuki Championships and the NZ Aquathlon Suzuki Championships in the Hawkes Bay on the 26th of January as part of the Harbour to Hills event. We are excited to be heading to the Hawkes Bay for two Suzuki Triathlon National Championships events. Hawke’s Bay is a destination known for it’s great climate, exceptional wineries and Art Deco architecture with many things to do for all ages.

Jumping islands, we head south to Wanaka for the NZ Mid Distance Triathlon Suzuki Championships as part of Challenge Wanaka on the 15th of February. Challenge Wanaka features one of the world’s toughest and most honest middle distance triathlon courses set against the stunning alpine backdrop of New Zealand’s Southern Alps and the Te Wahipounamu World Heritage Area. Also part of the triathlon festival is the NZ Schools Triathlon Suzuki Championships on the 16th of February with young athletes aged 11 and over taking on each other and representing their schools.

Last but not least we have the NZ Sprint Distance Triathlon, Suzuki National Championships in New Plymouth on the 29th March as part of the Taranaki Triathlon Festival and supported by Venture Taranaki.

Last triathlon season NZ Schools athletes raced on the ITU blue carpet course finishing under the grand ITU finish arch at Ngamotu Beach. This season all age-group athletes get their chance to do the same and to soak up the atmosphere of New Zealand's only ITU Triathlon World Cup event, a triathlon event ‘like no other’.

We are thrilled, that once again, thanks to our amazing supporters at Suzuki New Zealand, there will be a car to give away. Thats right, this season we have a Swift GL automatic valued at $21,990 + on road costs up for grabs.

As in previous years we will be drawing out one winner from each Suzuki National Championship event but additionally we will have a wild card entry from someone who has used the hashtag #SuzukiNZTriChamps and tagged in Triathlon New Zealand in a post that features them competing at a Championship event.

Garry Collins, General Manager of Automobile Marketing at Suzuki New Zealand explained why they have been a long term supporter of Triathlon New Zealand. "We pride ourselves on offering a range of vehicles to suit an active lifestyle and you can't be much more active than completing a triathlon. Whether you're pushing to represent your country or looking to complete your first triathlon we admire your determination and drive to compete. Like you we're always challenging ourselves and we see the association with triathlon as a great fit for our brand."

The team at Triathlon New Zealand is excited and looks forward to working with these great partners and our sponsors to deliver another exhilarating Suzuki National Championship season!

