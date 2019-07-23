Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Assistance Dogs NZ Doing A Good Job In The Community

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Assistance Dogs New Zealand

The Annual Appeal week for Assistance Dogs New Zealand is August 5th-11th but not many people are aware of just what the ADNZ charity does in the community.

ADNZ provides service dogs for people with disabilities, 90 percent of these being children with disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy, degenerative disorders resulting in wheel chair use, and 10 percent adults with disabilities such as diabetes, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and Epilepsy.

The dogs perform tasks for clients which enable them and their families, to function better in their homes and communities. Accompanying family on supermarket shopping can be prohibitive for some children with autism as a result of the bright environment and that’s where an ADNZ dog comes into their own.

ADNZ breeds dogs and raises the puppies within the community, thanks to volunteer families. Qualified staff train the dogs and once ready place and train the teams (dog and client/family) as well as provide a follow up service for the length of the dogs working life.

This is done thanks to the generosity of donations, grants, and bequests as there is no government funding. Each dog costs $65,000, which covers from when it is conceived to when it is retired.

Puppy raisers take a puppy into their hearts and their homes, socialise and familiarising the young dogs in a range of environments and situations of everyday life to prepare the puppies for training.

Once the puppies reach the age of 12 to18 months they are assessed and formerly trained. The training takes between four to eight months depending on the specific disability/s they will be destined to support. Assistance Dogs are specifically trained for the unique needs and disability of each individual client.



Anybody with a disability can apply for an Assistance dog. There are many families around New Zealand with complex needs who would benefit from and Assistance Dog and are currently on a waiting list.

ADNZ is a registered charitable trust and an internationally accredited organisation which is what gives its dogs the right to public access. ADNZ is accredited with is Assistance Dogs International.

Locations of dogs and trainers/families during the appeal week will be available shortly on the ADNZ website and facebook.

www.assistancedogstrust.org.nz

https://www.facebook.com/adnztrust/


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Assistance Dogs New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: Flying High - The Photography of Lloyd Homer

For 35 years, Lloyd Homer took over 100,000 photos for the New Zealand Geological Survey (now known as GNS), his cameras taking him to many of the most spectacular and remote corners of New Zealand.. More>>

Beating Aussies 52-51: Silver Ferns Win Netball World Cup

It's the first time New Zealand has lifted the World Championship trophy in 16 years and marks an impressive turnaround for the Ferns after last year's fourth place finish at the Commonwealth Games. More>>

ALSO:

DOC Alert: Penguins Ignore Police, Return To Sushi Shop

Department of Conservation rangers are on high alert for 'penguin call-outs' after they've been spotted waddling around Wellington. Yesterday the little blue penguins had to be removed from under a sushi store near the Wellington railway station, not once - but twice. More>>

Baldwin St's Steep Decline: Welsh Town Beats Dunedin For Steepest Street

Harlech, a sleepy town set in the hills of North Wales, boasts a beautiful seaside, a 13th century castle and stunning panoramic views. But the town can now add something else to the list - Harlech is officially the home of the world’s steepest street. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 