Fatal fire highlights need for a household escape plan

Fatal fire highlights need for a household escape plan

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

--

People are being reminded to make sure they have household escape plans following the death of a 55-year-old male in a house fire in Christchurch on 17 July.

Working smoke alarms alerted the occupant to the fire, but he was unable to get out as the doors of his home were deadlocked and the keys were not easily accessible.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand National Manager Risk Reduction, Roxanne Hilliard says this tragic incident shows the importance of preparing in advance to deal with an emergency.

"When you’re at home keys should be left in the lock so you can get out safely," says Roxanne Hilliard.

"It is not easy to think clearly in a fire when you can’t see and are disoriented from smoke and fumes so we recommend identifying in advance at least two ways of getting out in case one is blocked."

The incident also serves as a reminder for people to call 111 if they see, hear or smell anything out of the ordinary at a neighbour’s house such as breaking glass or the sound of smoke alarms.

To make your escape plan visit www.escapemyhouse.nz.

ENDS











© Scoop Media

