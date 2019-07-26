Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Others Way Announces First Ever Wellington Sideshow!

Friday, 26 July 2019, 10:07 am
Press Release: Flying Out Music


July 26, 2019: In a proud ‘first’ for the beloved grassroots music festival, Flying Out, Cosmic & ParrotDog present the first ever Others Way Wellington Sideshow!

Spread between classic Pōneke venues San Francisco Bathhouse and Valhalla on Saturday 31st August, Wellingtonians will treated to the sounds of The Chills, Chris Cohen, John Maus, girlboss, Giantess, Purple Pilgrims and Gary War.

Tickets on sale from Monday 29 July, 9am through Cosmic Ticketing.

Last week, The Others Way rounded off a stellar lineup for the annual Tāmaki Makaurau festival, going down around Karangahape Road district on Friday 30th August. The new lineup additions included Gary War, Jen Cloher, Jade Imagine, Tiny Ruins who will perform on the curated Milk! Records Stage, along with Troy Kingi & Mara TK, Purple Pilgrims, Reb Fountain, Soaked Oats, Hans Pucket, Sulfate, Vayne, Crap Date, Linen, Cortina (reuniting for a one off Auckland show).



Remaining festival passes to The Others Way Tāmaki Makaurau are available in-store or online from Flying Out and Undertheradar. Get in quick before they go for good!

THE OTHERS WAY LINEUP 2019, TAMAKI MAKAURAU:
Bad Timing / Bailey Wiley / BEING. / Ben Woods / Blam Blam Blam / Carnivorous Plant Society / The Chills / Chris Cohen / Church & AP / Contenders / Cortina / Crap Date / Creme Jean / Dateline / DOG Power / Echo Ohs / Gary War / Hans Pucket / Jade Imagine / Jen Cloher / John Maus / Linen / Long Distance Runner / Mermaidens / Negative Nancies / NT Honey / Ounce / Princess Chelsea / Purple Pilgrims / Reb Fountain / Richard Maybe’s Passion for Nature / Sad Freq / Shiraz & LSJ / Soaked Oats / Straitjacket Fits / Sulfate / Superstarz / The Terminals / Tiny Ruins / Troy Kingi / Vayne / Water

THE OTHERS WAY SIDESHOW LINEUP 2019, PŌNEKE:
The Chills / Chris Cohen / John Maus / girlboss / Giantess / Purple Pilgrims / Gary War

The Others Way 2019 - Karangahape Road District, Auckland Central
Friday 30th August
Tickets available through Flying Out and Undertheradar
RSVP here on Facebook


ends

