Rei presents his 3rd album and his most intimate yet

Rei presents ‘The Bridge’, his 3rd album and his most intimate yet...



Rei’s music effortlessly crosses genres, languages and cultures, collecting millions of streams on the way. ‘The Bridge’ is his most ambitious album to date, debuting at the top of Spotify’s R&B homepage, with features on New Music Fridays, Urban Flavour and R&B Connect. Through the 14 tracks, Rei explores the highs and lows of a relationship, sharing his internal emotions and realisations along the way. Through this, Rei reinforces his self-empowering kaupapa of being a ‘chief’ of your own life, while staying true to his signature high production and catchy hooks.



‘Too Easy’ featuring up-and-coming reggae artist Lion Rezz is dropping with the album and it has a fun pop/reggae vibe. The Bridge is right up there with the latest trends in Hip Hop, RnB and Pop music and he is stoked to finally release it. The title of the album describes his journey where he feels he is ‘The Bridge’ between the many worlds he walks between.



‘New Zealand on Air has an unprecedented level of talent on its airwaves, and Rei is one of its champions.’ - Josie Adams (The Spinoff)



Rei has a number of high profile collaborations on ‘The Bridge’, including Barbados/NZ Artist Amber Maya (with over 10 million streams under her belt), PT (over 15 millions streams), UK artist EL Waves (who collaborates with U.K. House artist Ilan Bluestone (10 million+ streams), and D. Love who has writing credits for Platinum artist Savage (of Freaks fame).









‘The Bridge’ also features ‘Good Mood’ which recently hit #1 on the Spotify United States Viral Chart, beating out Ariana Grande’s hit ‘thank u, next’ for the top spot. It also charted on the UK, Canada and NZ viral playlists, gaining over 2 million streams.



‘The Bridge’ was mixed and mastered by Chris Chetland, who has credits for Snoop Dogg, Bebe Rexha, Dua Lipa and Savage. It was also co-produced by successful NZ producer

D. Love (Savage, Timmy Trumpet, Pieter T). Rei has also worked alongside Justin Grey (Luis Fonsi, John Legend, Avril Lavigne), Jenna Andrews (Drake, Majid Jordan, Noah Cyrus) and Nate Campany (Dua Lipa, Broods, Carly Rae Jepson) during this album process, which has influenced Rei to ensure the album has the highest production values possible.



Rei is announcing his nationwide tour soon.

Stay tuned for updates and connect with Rei at

www.musicbyrei.com



Stream The Album Here

