Here Comes Mac DeMarco! One Off NZ Show Announced

MAC DEMARCO has announced a return to New Zealand in January 2020 for HERE COMES MAC DEMARCO, a summer headline tour of Australia and one show in New Zealand.

Hitting Auckland's prestigious Town Hall on Wednesday 8 January, this will be Mac's first headline show in New Zealand in four years!

Mac has invited Fazerdaze to join him on this magical mystery journey. Fazerdaze the incarnation of Amelia Murray, released her debut album Morningside in 2017 to critical acclaim. Since then, Fazerdaze has toured the globe playing Coachella and Latitude Festival amongst a string of headline shows in Asia, Europe and North America. Now back home and working on new music, this will be Fazerdaze first show in homeland New Zealand in over a year!

Mac DeMarco's fourth album Here Comes The Cowboy was described as his 'masterpiece' (Q Magazine) upon its release in May. Written, recorded and mixed at his Los Angeles studio, it was the debut release on the eponymous 'Mac's Record Label', and released via Spunk Records/Universal Music NZ.

The Canadian-born artist has always taken a more contemplative approach to songwriting, and on Here Comes The Cowboy, he's at his thoughtful and introspective best.

"On Stage, he's all pranks and jokes; on record he's largely attempting to get at the core of universal human ideas" - Pitchfork







"Here Comes The Cowboy proves DeMarco can still own his psychedelic lighthearted sound, while adding something fresh and novel" - Sydney Morning Herald

"The slacker hero slows things down on his fourth full-length album, finding catharsis in gentle instrumentation and thoughtful lyrics" - NME



His New Zealand date is announced on the heels of an immense international touring schedule, including northern hemisphere summer festival sets at Bonnaroo, Festival de Beauregard, Montreaux Jazz Festival, Primavera Sound, Coachella, All Points East and Iceland Airwaves.

Tickets for this show go on sale 1pm Thursday 1 August. Don't delay in securing your spot to what is set to be one of the shows of the summer!





