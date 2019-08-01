Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wanaka's Tuki Festival Announces Lineup

Thursday, 1 August 2019, 9:38 am
Press Release: Tuki Festival


Tuki 2020 has released its line-up for the February 8th event at Glendhu Bay, Lake Wanaka.

Next Waitangi weekend, Tuki Festival will host a spectrum of legendary and emerging musical talent, including Tami Neilson, The Chills, Anika Moa, Mild Orange, Holly Arrowsmith, The Peacekeepers, TrinityRoots, Chelsea Jade, Sea Mouse, Lola, Panther Claw, Tiki Taane, and Northland band Alien Weaponry.

It will be Alien Weaponry’s first time playing the lower South Island, and they say they "can't wait", adding, "We have played so many amazing festivals in awesome locations across Europe, North America and the UK, but this one is going to be extra special for us, playing with our fellow kiwi musicians, for a kiwi crowd in such a beautiful spot."

The three teenage musicians were left stunned recently, as they witnessed a 6000-strong audience in Denmark perform the haka at the end of their powerful set.

Organisers admit the line up is "a right mash-up", and say they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“People who visit and live in Wanaka are a diverse and open-minded bunch, and the 2020 lineup reflects that - along with the ever-broadening talent of Kiwi musicians,” says festival director, Lynne Christie.

Assistant Director Josephine Gallagher adds, “Tuki is for the humans who get the ethos of te wahi te iwi te waiata - it’s all about the land, the people and the music, and we can’t wait for Waitangi weekend”.

Tuki (formerly known as Rippon Festival), takes place at Wanaka's Glendhu Bay, and features a forest, funzone and award winning craft beers and Central Otago wines.

Run by Lake Wanaka SounZ Incorporated, Tuki is a community-based, non-profit event that seeks to connect the outstanding musical talent of the nation and the people who relish original music. Profits go back into music events and education within the region.

Tickets are on sale from August 8th at www.tukifestival.nz



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Tuki Festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Equestrian: Sir Mark Todd Announces Retirement

Todd made his announcement at the Camphire International Horse Trials in Ireland, going out on a high as part of the New Zealand team to win the Nations' Cup at the event. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 