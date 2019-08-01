Wanaka's Tuki Festival Announces Lineup



Tuki 2020 has released its line-up for the February 8th event at Glendhu Bay, Lake Wanaka.

Next Waitangi weekend, Tuki Festival will host a spectrum of legendary and emerging musical talent, including Tami Neilson, The Chills, Anika Moa, Mild Orange, Holly Arrowsmith, The Peacekeepers, TrinityRoots, Chelsea Jade, Sea Mouse, Lola, Panther Claw, Tiki Taane, and Northland band Alien Weaponry.

It will be Alien Weaponry’s first time playing the lower South Island, and they say they "can't wait", adding, "We have played so many amazing festivals in awesome locations across Europe, North America and the UK, but this one is going to be extra special for us, playing with our fellow kiwi musicians, for a kiwi crowd in such a beautiful spot."

The three teenage musicians were left stunned recently, as they witnessed a 6000-strong audience in Denmark perform the haka at the end of their powerful set.

Organisers admit the line up is "a right mash-up", and say they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“People who visit and live in Wanaka are a diverse and open-minded bunch, and the 2020 lineup reflects that - along with the ever-broadening talent of Kiwi musicians,” says festival director, Lynne Christie.

Assistant Director Josephine Gallagher adds, “Tuki is for the humans who get the ethos of te wahi te iwi te waiata - it’s all about the land, the people and the music, and we can’t wait for Waitangi weekend”.

Tuki (formerly known as Rippon Festival), takes place at Wanaka's Glendhu Bay, and features a forest, funzone and award winning craft beers and Central Otago wines.

Run by Lake Wanaka SounZ Incorporated, Tuki is a community-based, non-profit event that seeks to connect the outstanding musical talent of the nation and the people who relish original music. Profits go back into music events and education within the region.

Tickets are on sale from August 8th at www.tukifestival.nz







