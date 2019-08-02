The Mormons are coming to New Zealand!

The Book of Mormon, Broadway’s smash hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, is coming to New Zealand next year.

The Tony®, Olivier®, Grammy® and Helpmann® award-winning show will begin performances at The Civic theatre, Auckland on 6 March 2020 for a limited season, following seasons across Australia. Tickets go on sale on Monday 5 August.

The Book of Mormon has notched up 948 Australian performances since opening at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre in January 2017 for a one-year run, before moving to the Sydney Lyric Theatre from February 2018 where it played for a further year. The production has since enjoyed a sold-out season in Brisbane and is currently playing at the Festival Theatre, Adelaide.

Winner of nine Tony Awards® including Best Musical, the Grammy® for Best Musical Theatre album and four Olivier Awards® including Best New Musical, The Book of Mormon set a record for the highest grossing on-sale of any musical theatre production in Sydney’s history with more than 45,000 tickets sold by the end of the first day of public sales, and is the highest grossing musical in the Princess Theatre’s 159-year history in Melbourne.







At the 2017 Helpmann Awards in Australia, The Book of Mormon was crowned winner of the coveted Best Musical award, while Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw were awarded Best Direction of a Musical.

Since making its world premiere in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, where it won nine Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, The Book of Mormon has been performed on three continents and won over thirty international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and cities across the U.S.

The London production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards® including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. It has sold out every one of its performances to date at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

“The best musical of this century.”

Ben Brantley, The New York Times

Book, Music and Lyrics are by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Co-directed by Trey Parker and Casey Nicholaw, The Book of Mormon has choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

The Book of Mormon is produced in Australia and New Zealand by Anne Garefino, Scott Rudin, Important Musicals and John Frost.

Contains explicit language.

The Book of Mormon

The Civic theatre, Auckland from 6 March 2020

BookOfMormonMusical.co.nz

