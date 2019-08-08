The Night Before The Others Way returns

August 8, 2019: Others Way month is here! To kick off a jam-packed musical weekend, The Others Way is proud to see the return of The Night Before The Others Way.

Get into the Others Way spirit with Na Noise, Mice On Stilts, PollyHill, First Move, Green Grove, DOG Power, Linen, Richard Maybe’s Passion for Nature and Cave Circles & PARKS, playing across St Kevin’s beloved venues; Whammy Bar, Whammy Backroom and The Wine Cellar this Thursday 29 August.

Tickets are on sale now from Cosmic Ticketing!



___________________________________________________

THURSDAY 29 AUGUST



The Night Before The Others Way

Whammy, Backroom & The Wine Cellar

St Kevin’s Arcade, Karangahape Road, Auckland

Tickets on sale now from Cosmic Ticketing

THE NIGHT BEFORE OTHERS WAY LINEUP:

Cave Circles & PARKS / DOG Power / First Move / Green Grove /

Linen / Mice On Stilts / Na Noise / PollyHill / Richard Maybe's Passion For Nature









FRIDAY 30 AUGUST

The Others Way Festival 2019

Various venues across Karangahape Road district, Auckland Central

Tickets on sale through Flying Out and Undertheradar

RSVP here on Facebook

THE OTHERS WAY LINEUP 2019, TĀMAKI MAKAURAU:

Bad Timing / Bailey Wiley / BEING. / Ben Woods / Blam Blam Blam / Carnivorous Plant Society / The Chills / Chris Cohen / Church & AP / Contenders / Cortina / Crap Date / Creme Jean / Dateline / DOG Power / Echo Ohs / Gary War / Hans Pucket / Jade Imagine / Jen Cloher / John Maus / Linen / Long Distance Runner / Mermaidens / Negative Nancies / NT Honey / Ounce / Princess Chelsea / Purple Pilgrims / Reb Fountain / Richard Maybe’s Passion for Nature / Sad Freq / Shiraz & LSJ / Soaked Oats / Straitjacket Fits / Sulfate / Superstarz / The Terminals /

Tiny Ruins / Troy Kingi / Vayne / Water

Friendly Potential Others Way Afterparty

(with Borrowed CS and Mara TK)

Neck of the Woods

$10 door entry (GA) or free entry with your Others Way wristband

RSVP here on Facebook

SATURDAY 31 AUGUST



ParrotDog, Cosmic and Flying Out proudly present:

The Others Way Wellington sideshow

San Francisco Bathhouse & Valhalla, Wellington

Tickets on sale now from Cosmic Ticketing

THE OTHERS WAY WELLINGTON SIDESHOW LINEUP:

The Chills / Chris Cohen / John Maus / girlboss /

Giantess / Purple Pilgrims / Gary War

Get into the activity this Others Way week, and let us know what you get up to!

#TheOthersWay

FLYING OUT ONLINE

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

© Scoop Media

