The Night Before The Others Way returns
August 8, 2019: Others Way month is here! To kick off a jam-packed musical weekend, The Others Way is proud to see the return of The Night Before The Others Way.
Get into the Others Way spirit with Na Noise, Mice On Stilts, PollyHill, First Move, Green Grove, DOG Power, Linen, Richard Maybe’s Passion for Nature and Cave Circles & PARKS, playing across St Kevin’s beloved venues; Whammy Bar, Whammy Backroom and The Wine Cellar this Thursday 29 August.
Tickets are on sale now from Cosmic Ticketing!
THURSDAY 29
AUGUST
The Night Before The Others Way
Whammy, Backroom & The Wine Cellar
St Kevin’s Arcade, Karangahape Road, Auckland
Tickets on sale now from Cosmic Ticketing
THE NIGHT BEFORE
OTHERS WAY LINEUP:
Cave Circles & PARKS / DOG Power / First Move / Green Grove /
Linen / Mice On Stilts / Na Noise / PollyHill / Richard Maybe's Passion For Nature
FRIDAY 30 AUGUST
The Others Way Festival
2019
Various venues across Karangahape Road district, Auckland Central
Tickets on sale through Flying Out and Undertheradar
RSVP here on Facebook
THE OTHERS
WAY LINEUP 2019, TĀMAKI MAKAURAU:
Bad Timing / Bailey Wiley / BEING. / Ben Woods / Blam Blam Blam / Carnivorous Plant Society / The Chills / Chris Cohen / Church & AP / Contenders / Cortina / Crap Date / Creme Jean / Dateline / DOG Power / Echo Ohs / Gary War / Hans Pucket / Jade Imagine / Jen Cloher / John Maus / Linen / Long Distance Runner / Mermaidens / Negative Nancies / NT Honey / Ounce / Princess Chelsea / Purple Pilgrims / Reb Fountain / Richard Maybe’s Passion for Nature / Sad Freq / Shiraz & LSJ / Soaked Oats / Straitjacket Fits / Sulfate / Superstarz / The Terminals /
Tiny Ruins / Troy Kingi / Vayne / Water
Friendly Potential Others Way Afterparty
(with Borrowed CS and Mara TK)
Neck of the Woods
$10 door entry (GA) or free entry with your Others Way wristband
RSVP here on Facebook
SATURDAY 31
AUGUST
ParrotDog, Cosmic and Flying Out proudly present:
The Others Way Wellington sideshow
San Francisco Bathhouse & Valhalla, Wellington
Tickets on sale now from Cosmic Ticketing
THE OTHERS WAY
WELLINGTON SIDESHOW LINEUP:
The Chills / Chris Cohen / John Maus / girlboss /
Giantess / Purple Pilgrims / Gary War
Get into the activity this Others Way week, and
let us know what you get up to!
#TheOthersWay
