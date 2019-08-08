Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Night Before The Others Way returns

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 8:43 am
Press Release: The Others Way

August 8, 2019: Others Way month is here! To kick off a jam-packed musical weekend, The Others Way is proud to see the return of The Night Before The Others Way.

Get into the Others Way spirit with Na Noise, Mice On Stilts, PollyHill, First Move, Green Grove, DOG Power, Linen, Richard Maybe’s Passion for Nature and Cave Circles & PARKS, playing across St Kevin’s beloved venues; Whammy Bar, Whammy Backroom and The Wine Cellar this Thursday 29 August.

Tickets are on sale now from Cosmic Ticketing!


___________________________________________________

THURSDAY 29 AUGUST

The Night Before The Others Way
Whammy, Backroom & The Wine Cellar
St Kevin’s Arcade, Karangahape Road, Auckland
Tickets on sale now from Cosmic Ticketing

THE NIGHT BEFORE OTHERS WAY LINEUP:
Cave Circles & PARKS / DOG Power / First Move / Green Grove /
Linen / Mice On Stilts / Na Noise / PollyHill / Richard Maybe's Passion For Nature




FRIDAY 30 AUGUST

The Others Way Festival 2019
Various venues across Karangahape Road district, Auckland Central
Tickets on sale through Flying Out and Undertheradar
RSVP here on Facebook

THE OTHERS WAY LINEUP 2019, TĀMAKI MAKAURAU:
Bad Timing / Bailey Wiley / BEING. / Ben Woods / Blam Blam Blam / Carnivorous Plant Society / The Chills / Chris Cohen / Church & AP / Contenders / Cortina / Crap Date / Creme Jean / Dateline / DOG Power / Echo Ohs / Gary War / Hans Pucket / Jade Imagine / Jen Cloher / John Maus / Linen / Long Distance Runner / Mermaidens / Negative Nancies / NT Honey / Ounce / Princess Chelsea / Purple Pilgrims / Reb Fountain / Richard Maybe’s Passion for Nature / Sad Freq / Shiraz & LSJ / Soaked Oats / Straitjacket Fits / Sulfate / Superstarz / The Terminals /
Tiny Ruins / Troy Kingi / Vayne / Water

Friendly Potential Others Way Afterparty
(with Borrowed CS and Mara TK)
Neck of the Woods
$10 door entry (GA) or free entry with your Others Way wristband
RSVP here on Facebook

SATURDAY 31 AUGUST

ParrotDog, Cosmic and Flying Out proudly present:
The Others Way Wellington sideshow
San Francisco Bathhouse & Valhalla, Wellington
Tickets on sale now from Cosmic Ticketing

THE OTHERS WAY WELLINGTON SIDESHOW LINEUP:
The Chills / Chris Cohen / John Maus / girlboss /
Giantess / Purple Pilgrims / Gary War

Get into the activity this Others Way week, and let us know what you get up to!
#TheOthersWay

FLYING OUT ONLINE
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from The Others Way on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 