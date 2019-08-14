Important Prestige Classic Car Collection to be Auctioned

Important Prestige Classic Car Collection to be Auctioned in New Zealand

Collectors’ Cars Featuring the First Class Classics Collection

Sunday the 18 August 2019 2.30PM

Preview Event Wednesday 14 August 6.00PM – 8.00PM

Webb’s Gallery, 33a Normanby Road Mt Eden

(8th August 2019, New Zealand) Auckland based auction house Webb’s will offer one of the most distinguished personal collection of Classic Cars to be auctioned in New Zealand, Webb’s auction house will host Collectors’ Cars Featuring the First Class Classics Collection which includes classics in the fleet used by H.M. Queen Elizabeth II during a royal visit to New Zealand.

In March 2019, Webb’s were privileged to auction the balance of renowned Wellington car connoisseur Roy Savage’s extensive collection. Held at the Southward Car Museum, the sale was a resounding success, seeing all but one lot not only selling but achieving prices well exceeding their estimates. Subsequently, there has been a heightened level of interest in potential subsequent auctions, both in New Zealand and Australia.

Based on this spectacular result, Webb’s have decided to conduct a further auction of exceptional vehicles. The auction will be headlined by Maxine and Terry Sutherland’s First-Class Classics Collection, consisting principally of Rolls-Royces, but also includes lots from a broad range of other vendors. This auction will feature an offering of pre- and post-war classics, as well as vehicles of a more modern vintage, suitable for new collectors or those looking for affordable purchases. Webb’s will provide a varied selection of vehicles with broad appeal to a range of buyers, from serious car collectors to enthusiasts. This approach is evident from a glance at the inventory, ranging from the $20,000 bracket to the lofty stratosphere of around $300,000—and encompassing a vast range of options in between!

As in the Savage auction, the range of quality offerings is again headed up by Rolls-Royce vehicles, a marque that Webb’s are fast becoming the experts in selling, having found buyers for no less than nine (including two Bentleys) at the aforementioned sale. This time, Webb’s have no less than eight prime examples up for sale, including a Silver Wraith Limousine used by H.M. Queen Elizabeth II during a royal visit to New Zealand. The two Silver Clouds in the sale, as well as the Bentley S1, share a trait that is far from common in vehicles of this stature and period, in that they were all originally delivered new to notable New Zealand business figures.

The pre-World War II era is invariably an under-represented period in classic car sales, but in this instance, Webb’s are able to offer a rare and prized 1936 Auburn 851 Cabriolet. This vehicle is particularly significant, in that it is one of less than a dozen automobiles of this once prominent American model produced in right-hand drive configuration. This vehicle has been painstakingly and fully restored and is ready for its next owner to drive and enjoy.

For those of more modest means, Webb’s is proud to offer a unique and beautifully restored 1959 Morris Minor Station Wagon which has been resident with one family since 1983. Whether a buyer seeks a lovely rendition of Morris’ finest to drive regularly or a distinctive automobile to use in promoting a business, this vehicle will truly fit either bill. Likewise, the Daimler 1993 in the sale has just two previous owners and a mere 49,000 kilometres and is in immaculate order, being New Zealand-new and having had regular main agent services. Indeed, Webb’s understand that two marque collectors have already expressed interest in owning this incomparable and much-coveted modern classic.

The English theme is continued in form of not one but two Armstrong Siddeleys, both owned by a gentleman with a passion for the marque, which in its day was highly regarded for its innovative engineering, technical excellence and the very highest build and finish standards. Similarly, the Bentley Mark VI convertible is another fantastic example of British automobile manufacturing included in the sale. Webb’s sold a steel-bodied VI, as well as an “R” Type, in the previous auction at Southwards. However, this fully-restored aluminium-bodied example is unique, at least in a local context, in that it is probably the only one of its kind in the country and just one of 57 manufactured in total for Bentley by renowned coach builders Park Ward. With Brexit and all things European at the forefront of public consciousness, we are pleased to be able to include a beautiful example of the finest of French and Italian motoring collaboration, in the form of the 1971 Citroen SM. This is another vehicle in the sale sporting a recent restoration, undertaken with a “just get in and drive it” philosophy. Given the cost of vehicle restoration, let alone the time investment involved, it makes more sense than ever to purchase something that someone else has committed the hard yards to restoring!

Webb’s look forward to welcoming you to our sale on Sunday, August 18. In the interim, should you have any questions about any of the vehicles in the auction, we’d be delighted to talk with you.

To view the full catalogue of 20 cars, visit www.webbs.co.nz. / https://auctions.webbs.co.nz/m/view-auctions/catalog/id/193





