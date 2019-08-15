Celebrities Get Behind Keep New Zealand Beautiful

New Zealand Celebrities Get Behind Keep New Zealand Beautiful and the G.J. Gardner Homes Clean Up Week

Keep New Zealand Beautiful (KNZB) is once again asking Kiwis to ‘Do The Right Thing’ and keep Aotearoa clean with the return of G.J. Gardner Homes Clean Up Week on September 9-15.

The annual community pride initiative run by KNZB is aimed at empowering communities to work together to keep their corner of New Zealand cleaner, safer and more beautiful; and this year they have some extra star power behind the cause with their recently announced ambassadors; Melissa Chan-Green, television news journalist; Michael Van de Elzen, renowned chef; Stacey Morrison, radio and television presenter; and Hayley King, the artist known as Flox.

Heather Saunderson, KNZB CEO says, “G.J. Gardner Homes Clean Up Week is one of the biggest initiatives in our calendar. It’s an opportunity for businesses and community groups plus individual New Zealanders to be empowered to do the right thing. Through our accumulated actions we create a movement against littering that reaches every corner of the country. In early September we will be announcing the results of the National Litter Audit, and while I can’t reveal specifics at this point, I can say that this year’s Clean Up Week is more important than ever to protect Aotearoa”.

Van de Elzen says of the partnership; "It's so very important to maintain our clean, green image. For me personally Keep New Zealand Beautiful means that we are always aware of our everyday actions that help play our part as a responsible citizen of this beautiful country. It's so important that we educate the next generation about looking after the planet so involving our children in Clean Up Week is a fun but also powerful way to inspire them to look after the planet every day of the year."

This year, KNZB is embracing the plastic free movement and reducing their carbon footprint by encouraging volunteers to arrange their own clean up kits using sustainable resources. However, kits are still available on request for those that don’t have access to their own clean up materials. To register an event volunteers can go to the KNZB website. Resources such as event guides, posters, volunteer registration forms and certificates are available to download onlineonce an event has been registered.

KNZB has a partnership with Waste Management and Envirowaste which allows volunteers to dispose of the rubbish they collect for free at selected transfer stations.

In 2018, over 50,000 volunteers came together to pick up over 68,000kg of litter from across New Zealand. KNZB is setting their sights even higher for 2019 and are on a mission to create a bigger and better Clean Up Week than ever before.

Grant Porteous, Managing Director of G.J Gardner Homes, says they are excited to partner with KNZB for another year. “We are a proud Kiwi-owned and operated family business, and we care deeply about the beautiful country we call home. We fully support the work Keep New Zealand Beautiful do in this space, and our continued partnership is a result of our joint dedication to making New Zealand litter-free.”

G.J Gardner Homes Clean Up Week

9-15 September 2019

Register online until 15 September at www.knzb.org.nz/clean-up-week-2019/

Register before August 30 to receive a clean up kit

ENDS





