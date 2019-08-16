Cruddy communications can cause complete chaos

What’s the worst that can happen if you can’t understand what’s written to you? At first, it might seem that the consequences of poor communication surely couldn’t be that bad. But if you consider the question for just a little longer, it soon becomes clear that in fact the worst that can happen can be substantial.

Think penalties for non-payment, missed opportunities for improved investment, and even poor health outcomes. If you can’t understand what’s been written to you, you can be vulnerable to the consequences.

Substandard communication is simply not good enough!

Given the potential impact of poor communications, it’s not acceptable for people to be confused by what's written for them. That’s why, every year, we give you — the public — the opportunity to stick up for yourselves and have your say.

Nominating a communication in our Brainstrain category is really easy, it’s free, and it’s anonymous. And even more than that, your nomination can help to change the way New Zealand communicates. By shining a light on substandard communication you’re helping to bring about change.

Super communication is something worth celebrating

Most of us will be aware of the concept of positive reinforcement; by praising something good, we increase the likelihood of that thing happening again. And that’s what we aim to achieve with our People’s Choice — Best category. Let us know what’s been spinning your clear communications wheels and we’ll help you spread the good news.

Nominations for the 2019 People’s Choice Awards close at the end of this month

You only have until 31 August to get your nominations in for our Best or our Brainstrain categories. Entering is quick and simple. It’s also free and anonymous.

Submit your nominations now

