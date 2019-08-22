Mousey announces national tour in support of debut album

One of the most exciting new acts in New Zealand music, Mousey, has just announced her first-ever nationwide tour to celebrate the release of her debut album, LEMON LAW, due for release on October 4.

Mousey and her six-piece band will kick off the nine-date tour in Raglan on October 4; winding up in Akaroa on October 24. Please see a full list of dates and venues below.

Get tickets for the tour HERE

Mousey writes with her own unique sense of melody, emotionally raw sincerity and cherishes the art of songwriting above all else. Inspired by artists like Radiohead, Regina Spektor and Sufjan Stevens, she endeavours to be as honest as them.

The tour marks an exciting milestone for Mousey, who emerged earlier this year with the song ‘Extreme Highs’. The song earned her a top 20 nomination at the prestigious Silver Scroll Awards, which will be held at Spark Arena in Auckland on October 2.

‘Extreme Highs’ has a memorable melody, great guitar playing, and relatable lyrics. Recommended to watch out for if you love fellow Cantabrian Jed Parsons and pop rockers The Beths - Radio New Zealand

Mousey went on to release several more tracks from her upcoming album LEMON LAW, including the exquisite ‘Take Me To Harley Street’ and the heart-wrenching ‘If You Really Love Me’. She will soon release a fourth single from the record, ‘A Lifelong Pursuit’ (September 20).

Catch Mousey AKA Sarena Close and her band - Chris Close on drums; Dave Cloughley on bass; Terence O'Connor on guitar; Cam Finlay on Keys/Percussion/ BVs and Clare Manson on BVs) and her band at:

Friday October 4- Raglan - YOT club

Saturday October 5 - Auckland - Wine Cellar

Sunday October 6 - Tauranga - The Jam Factory

Thursday October 10 - Dunedin - The Cook

Friday October 11 - Christchurch - Blue Smoke

Saturday October 12 - Wellington - Moon

Thursday October 17 - Blenheim - The Plant

Friday October 18 - Barrytown - Barrytown Hall

Thursday October 24- Akaroa - Ma Maison

Friday November 8 - The Retreat Hotel, Melbourne

Wednesday November 13 - Transit Bar, Canberra

Thursday November 14 - Valve Bar, Sydney

Tickets available HERE

