Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Forest & Bird announces 2019 Bird of the Year dates

Thursday, 22 August 2019, 12:30 pm
Press Release: Forest And Bird


Voting dates have been announced for one of New Zealand’s most hotly anticipated annual elections – Forest & Bird’s competition for Bird of the Year.

For the 14th year, New Zealanders will campaign and vote for their favourite native bird, while learning about the conservation challenges facing our native animals.

Voting for Bird of the Year 2019 will open on Monday 28th October and close on Sunday 10th November. During this time enthusiastic New Zealanders will campaign for their favourite bird using only creativity, humour, and sneaky tactics.

“One of the reasons New Zealanders love Bird of the Year so much is because of the passion, quirky originality, and light-hearted trash-talking that goes into promoting our native birds. Everyone involved has a lot of fun,” says Forest & Bird spokesperson Megan Hubscher.

“Bird of the Year campaign managers are the heart of the competition, and we’re already had several early birds come forward to manage campaigns for this year. If you’d like to campaign for one of our native birds then head along to www.forestandbird.org.nz/bird-year-2019 to register your interest.”

Forest & Bird has got some exciting things planned for this year’s competition, and we’ll be making further announcements closer to the start of voting.

“The kererū flew to an early lead in 2018, and managed to take top spot comfortably with over 2000 votes. But who knows what 2019 will bring? Maybe we’ll see one of our delightful sea birds paddle off with the crown for the first time this year,” says Ms Hubscher.

Bird of the Year 2019 voting begins at 9am on Monday 28 October and closes at 5pm on Sunday 10 November, with the winner announced at 9am Monday 11 November.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Forest And Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Westpac Exiting Cake Tin: Stadium Announces Naming Rights Agreement With Sky

Wellington Regional Stadium Trust (WRST) and Sky Network Television Ltd (Sky) have announced a new partnership that will see Sky secure the naming rights of the Stadium from 1 January 2020. More>>

ASB Classic: Serena Williams Confirmed For 2020

One of the biggest names in sport has confirmed she will be returning to the ASB Classic in 2020. Twenty-three time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams will return to Auckland’s ASB Tennis Arena to challenge for the ASB Classic title. More>>

Netball: Taurua To Coach Silver Ferns Through Two More Campaigns

Netball New Zealand has confirmed Taurua will guide the Silver Ferns as they take on the Australian Diamonds in October’s Cadbury Netball Series (Constellation Cup), along with the Northern Quad Series in late January. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger But Less Novel Than The Parrot: Giant Fossil Penguin Find

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 