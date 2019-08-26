Tennis NZ Partners with HELL



Wellington, Monday 26 August - HELL Pizza and Tennis New Zealand are partnering to support the first national Love Tennis event next month - a two-day event which encourages Kiwis to get active and give tennis a go.

On the 7th and 8th of September, HELL Pizza will supply more than 25,000 snack-size pizzas to 128 tennis clubs around the country. The first 200 people through the door at each club will receive a voucher for a HELL snack pizza. Clubs from Kaitaia to Dunedin are taking part.

Mel Jansen, Creator and National Co-ordinator for Love Tennis says they’re thrilled to partner with HELL and take the event nationwide.

“Working with HELL feels like a relationship made in heaven. Tennis clubs play an important role in our local communities, and we’re excited to develop relationships with the 75 HELL stores throughout New Zealand. We’ve had a fantastic response from store owners, who are keen to pick up a racquet and also support their local club,” says Mel Jansen.

Ben Cumming, General Manager of HELL, says they’re excited to work with Tennis NZ, the first major sporting organisation they've partnered with.

“We pride ourselves on being active members of the communities in which we operate, and backing Love Tennis is our way of giving back to the people who support us; as well as helping tennis in New Zealand grow, and encouraging more people to get out on the court this summer,” says Ben Cumming.

You can find out more information about the event and participating clubs here.

About HELL

Established in Wellington in 1996, HELL pizza has grown to become one of New Zealand’s most infamous and well-known brands. With more than 70 franchises throughout New Zealand and more than 1100 staff, it produces more than 75,000 free-range pizzas every week. With a focus on quality, it offers Kiwi consumers an ethical option in convenience foods. Supporting a range of causes - including the New Zealand Book Awards, and IHC’s Project Active, HELL is an active member of the communities in which it operates.

© Scoop Media

