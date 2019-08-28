Let the Games Begin!



Crisp Comedy Competition is a unique new show in the 2019 Comedy Carnival which will put seasoned comedians and newcomers against one another for a chance to win a big cash prize and industry support.



Crisp Comedy Competition will run on the same format as the Fresh Comedy Competition except it allows entries from anyone with up to 2 years experience.



There will be two heats held on September 17th and 18th at 8pm in the Dux Central. From each of those heats the judging panel which will be made up of veteran comedians will select five comedians who will be given a chance to compete in the grand final which will be held on September 21st at 9.30pm at the Dux Central.

The competition will be stiff as it will allow for previous Fresh Comedy competitors the chance for a rematch against their respective heat.



November 2017 Fresh Comedy Competition winner, Audrey Porne as well as runner up Craig Westenberg will be competing in what will be their first rematch since.



Newcomer to the Christchurch comedy scene and crowd favorite Gerrit Gray is also entered the competition as well as 2019 South Island Raw Winner Keagan Meiklejohn.



Friendships will be tested, tears will be shed and laughs will be plentiful as a series of comedians of all experience levels will face off to see who has the strongest punchlines.



This will be a show unlike any other in the carnival and is one fans of comedy will not want to miss.

General Admission tickets are on sale now for $12 for more information visit Comedycarnival.co.nz



ends

© Scoop Media

