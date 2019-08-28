Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Let the Games Begin!

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Grandpa Figs


Crisp Comedy Competition is a unique new show in the 2019 Comedy Carnival which will put seasoned comedians and newcomers against one another for a chance to win a big cash prize and industry support.


Crisp Comedy Competition will run on the same format as the Fresh Comedy Competition except it allows entries from anyone with up to 2 years experience.


There will be two heats held on September 17th and 18th at 8pm in the Dux Central. From each of those heats the judging panel which will be made up of veteran comedians will select five comedians who will be given a chance to compete in the grand final which will be held on September 21st at 9.30pm at the Dux Central.

The competition will be stiff as it will allow for previous Fresh Comedy competitors the chance for a rematch against their respective heat.


November 2017 Fresh Comedy Competition winner, Audrey Porne as well as runner up Craig Westenberg will be competing in what will be their first rematch since.


Newcomer to the Christchurch comedy scene and crowd favorite Gerrit Gray is also entered the competition as well as 2019 South Island Raw Winner Keagan Meiklejohn.


Friendships will be tested, tears will be shed and laughs will be plentiful as a series of comedians of all experience levels will face off to see who has the strongest punchlines.


This will be a show unlike any other in the carnival and is one fans of comedy will not want to miss.

General Admission tickets are on sale now for $12 for more information visit Comedycarnival.co.nz


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Grandpa Figs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

All Blacks: Rugby World Cup Squad Named

Coach Steve Hansen has unveiled the All Blacks team he believes can win its third straight Rugby World Cup title. More>>

Mayor's Statement: Death Of Actor Ray Henwood

“Ray was an absolute stalwart of the Wellington drama scene. His contribution to what we have today cannot be understated,” the Mayor says. “His first love was stage work and we are thankful he graced the stage in Wellington. He loved the city and we also loved him." More>>

ALSO:

Sport: Hay Named As All Whites Head Coach

Former All Whites captain Danny Hay, who played for the national team for 11 years, playing in 31 A internationals, was announced as the 18th Head Coach of the national team today in Auckland. More>>

Howard Davis Review: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 