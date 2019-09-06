Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Aktive's Strategic Framework from 2020 to 2040

Friday, 6 September 2019
Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

Aktive's Strategic Framework from 2020 to 2040

Our vision is for Auckland to be the world’s most active city: Tāmaki Makaurau – te tāone ngangahau rawa o te ao.

Key to this are addressing the opportunities and challenges our city faces now and in the future, because if we do nothing, we predict that within about 20 years, approximately 1.5 million Aucklanders will be underactive or inactive (World Health Organisation Guidelines).

By looking up and looking long, and with valued input from more than 40 stakeholder organisations, Aktive is delighted to release its long term Strategic Framework.

This framework considers how Aucklanders’ participation in sport, play and active recreation are changing, and sets seven strategic priorities for Aktive.

Extensive research and consultation has been undertaken to put this together, including a detailed issues paper. We would like to acknowledge all those who contributed to this discussion and the Strategic Framework.

We look forward to highlighting aspects of this framework and working with the sector to help Aucklanders lead more active lives through sport, play and active recreation.


