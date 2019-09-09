Live Nation And Vodafone Bring Best Live Experiences to NZ

Strategic partnership provides Vodafone customers with wide ranging benefits across Live Nation’s touring and festival portfolio, connecting more New Zealanders to the power of live.



AUCKLAND, NZ (9 September 2019) – Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company, has announced an exclusive long-term partnership with Vodafone New Zealand, giving Vodafone’s 2.8 million New Zealand customers access to Live Nation’s entertainment portfolio including music, family and comedy tours and festivals across the country including Rhythm and Vines and Outer Fields.

The partnership, which officially kicked off on September 1st, will also include various presales and reserved allocations, unique opportunities including exclusively curated bespoke experiences and Live Nation VIP products, access to once-in-a-lifetime consumer promotions including a yearly Golden Ticket giveaway as well as bespoke on-ground activations at hundreds of Live Nation shows and festivals annually.

“Vodafone and Live Nation are creating new ways for New Zealanders to enjoy live experiences at shows and festivals, along with a number of benefits only this partnership can deliver,” says Greg Segal, President of Brand & Marketing Partnerships, Live Nation Australia and New Zealand.

The partnership will also see Vodafone supporting a number of Live Nation’s grassroots initiatives including an emerging talent program set to be announced in the coming months.

Vodafone New Zealand Consumer Director Carolyn Luey says the digital services company is thrilled to be able to offer Live Nation’s experiences to its customers. “We’re committed to looking after our existing customers. We are connecting our customers with memorable moments and experiences by bringing the best of the world’s artists to New Zealand, and bringing New Zealand artists to the world,” she says.

“We are looking forward to letting our customers know about the awesome benefits they can access and announcing even more exciting opportunities as our partnership with Live Nation develops.”

Roger Field, CEO of Live Nation Australia and New Zealand added “Together we will work to create a long term connection between the brand and music that not only delivers a number of benefits to Vodafone customers but has a lasting impact on the future of the industry.”

For more information visit: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/rewards/livenation/



About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.

For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Live Nation New Zealand

2019 is shaping up to be yet another huge year for Live Nation Australasia having toured some of the world’s and Australia’s biggest acts including Amy Shark, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Fleetwood Mac, Childish Gambino, Post Malone, with Metallica and U2 still to come.



About Vodafone New Zealand

Vodafone NZ is one of New Zealand’s leading digital services and connectivity companies, and we believe every New Zealander will thrive with access to the world’s best digital services. We offer more than 3 million connections to Consumer and Business customers, and our existing mobile network covers 98.5% of where Kiwis live, work and play. Our company culture embraces Diversity and Inclusion at the heart, and we are proud recipients of the Rainbow Tick. We believe in being engaged corporate citizens, and our Vodafone New Zealand Foundation is on a 10 year, $20 million journey to halve the number of disadvantaged and excluded youth by 2027. We are a partner market in the Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz

