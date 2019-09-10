Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Sun Wei travels to Aotearoa for residency

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Michael King Writers' Centre

Michael King Writers Centre

New Zealand China Friendship Society – Rewi Alley Fellowship

Media Release

10 September 2019

Sun Wei travels to Aotearoa for residency

Sun Wei has been selected as the fourth Chinese writer to travel to Aotearoa for an eight week residency at the Michael King Writers Centre. Shanghai born and bred, Sun Wei is a former journalist, documentary filmmaker, and corporate general manager. She has published 23 books including novels, a novella collection and two short story collections.

Her novels have won dozens of awards, including the Excellence Award of Chinese Writers’ Erdos National Literature Award, Excellence Award Winner for Novella of Beijing Literature Excellence Awards for Literature Works. Her novel The Map of Time was a best-seller in China in 2017.

Her novels The Map of Time and Person in a Bottle are in the process of being adapted into TV series and movies by the director Zhang Yibai, who is a representative of sixth generation directors in China. Her short story Good Luck is in the process of being adapted into a movie.

This opportunity is available through a partnership between the Michael King Writers Centre, the New Zealand China Friendship Society, the Shanghai Writers’ Association and the Shanghai People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Previous writers were Huo Yan in 2013, a young writing star from Beijing who took up the first Rewi Alley Fellowship. Acclaimed novelist Xiao Bai from Shanghai and Yin Jian Ling, a poet, essayist, novelist and literary critic, enjoyed the residency in 2015 and 2017. Alison Wong was the first New Zealand writer selected to join the international writers’ programme in Shanghai (2014), followed by Heidi North Bailey in 2016 and Frances Edmond last year.

Michael King Writers Centre Chair, Melanie Laville-Moore, says that the exchange with China ‘is an outstanding opportunity to strengthen the international ties and to broaden the diversity of experience enjoyed at the Signalman’s House. That in return a New Zealand writer is able to experience the same warm hospitality in Shanghai makes the programme all the more compelling’.

George Andrews, Vice President North, NZ China Friendship Society said ‘Of all our four Rewi Alley Fellows Wei has been the most excited about taking up the residency. She told us New Zealand is her ‘Dreamland’, high praise given she has taken up residencies in eight countries since 2011. Sun Wei has set herself a target of writing 52 interconnecting stories that take place in different parts of the world. She’s already written nine.

Branches around the country are looking forward to hosting her when she explores New Zealand for a month after completing her residency at the end of October’.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Michael King Writers' Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:


Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 