Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Splice Construction Magic sign replacement player

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 3:24 pm
Press Release: ANZ Premiership

Australian shooter Georgia Marshall has signed on to join the Splice Construction Magic as a replacement player for Monica Falkner during the 2020 ANZ Premiership season.

Monica underwent reconstructive surgery on her ruptured ACL in August and is expected to return to play no earlier than May next year.

Georgia will join the Magic from Suncorp Super Netball’s Giants franchise, where she has been a training partner and replacement player since 2017.

Coming highly recommended by Giants head coach, and former Magic coach Julie Fitzgerald, Georgia is a tall, agile and accurate shooter, who narrowly missed out on making the 2020 Giants roster.

Magic head coach Amigene Metcalfe is delighted to get the signature of another dynamic young shooter, and Fitzgerald’s positivity held great weight in the decision to sign Marshall.

“Trying to fill a massive gap with Monica’s absence for the vast majority of the season was always going to be difficult,” she said.

“In Georgia, we like her height and dynamic athleticism, things that Monica brings to the court and to get a ringing endorsement from Julie is huge.

“To have this assurance from someone who knows the Magic ethos, values and culture was a major tick. We’re looking forward to having Georgia join us from the start of pre-season training.”

The Splice Construction Magic begin preparation for the 2020 ANZ Premiership season in November.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ANZ Premiership on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Controversial Reforms: Te Papa Chief Executive To Step Down

Te Papa’s Chief Executive Geraint Martin announced today he will step down from the role at the end of the year. Mr Martin said he had achieved what he set out to do at the museum, and Te Papa was in a strong position for the future. More>>

ALSO:

Te Wiki O Te Reo: Tribute To NZers Embracing Te Reo

Māori Language Commissioner Rawinia Higgins says everyday New Zealanders are proving Māori language critics wrong by coming together and embracing our national, indigenous language. More>>

ALSO:


Howard Davis: Four Women In A Man Cave - The Pink Hammer

As the play's publicity package playfully inquires - “Five unhappy people in a shed full of tools. What could possibly go wrong?” More>>

Howard Davis: The NZSO Present Transfiguration

The rich, lush, and luxuriant music of Rachmaninov, Strauss, and Wagner will be in the capable hands of Asher Fisch and French Canadian pianist Louis Lortie. More>>

Howard Davis: Paradise Lost - Malcolm Lowry's Under the Volcano

To dismiss Lowry's masterpiece as the deluded ravings of a 'good bottle man' merely trivialises one of the most important novels of the twentieth-century. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 