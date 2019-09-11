Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ International Fraud Film Festival Announces Line-up

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 9:17 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment


NZ International Fraud Film Festival Announces Programme Line-up for 2019

Tuesday 10th September: The third NZ International Fraud Film Festival 2019 is set to touch down in Auckland this November with a line-up of films that will expose the underbelly of fraud and its impact globally and locally.

This year’s Festival programme explores the themes of scams, corruption, tax evasion, and art forgery and takes place on November 13 and 14 at ASB Waterfront Theatre.

NZ International Fraud Film Festival spokesperson Ian Tuke says the aim of the Festival is to educate people, create awareness and spark debate around fraud prevention.

“At the same time, it provides an opportunity to foster cross-industry collaboration for the key public and private sector organisations involved in the fight against fraud,” he says.

Among the films celebrating their New Zealand premieres at the festival is The Kleptocrats, a documentary on Malaysia’s $4.5 billion 1MDB corruption case.

Also premiering is The Panama Papers, directed by Alex Winter (perhaps best known for his lead role in the Bill and Ted movies). Winter’s documentary delves into the global dirty money scandal that wound up on New Zealand’s doorstep.

Other films playing in New Zealand for the first time are Inside Lehman Brothers, a scathing indictment of corporate culture and There Are No Fakes, a documentary that exposes an art forgery ring counterfeiting indigenous art for big bucks.

The Festival’s first day, Wednesday November 13th, comprises a day-long schedule of documentaries and discussion panels, with a professional focus and ticketed as a day-long event (including refreshments). The second day of the Festival is open on a per-film, individually ticketed basis.

Each film will be followed by panels with industry experts and business journalists discussing the issues raised, and the implications for New Zealanders.

To view the programme and buy tickets, visit www.fraudfilmfestival.co.nz

The NZ International Fraud Film Festival
Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 November
ASB Waterfront Theatre

The NZ International Film Festival is sponsored by Deloitte, Meredith Connell, Serious Fraud Office, Financial Markets Authority, Westpac, ANZ, ACC, Transparency International (NZ) Commission for Financial Capability and the CFA Society NZ.

The Kleptocrats is exclusively distributed in New Zealand by iwonder.com, a new documentary streaming service.

