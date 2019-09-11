Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ironman Oceania Partners with Pure Sports Nutrition

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Ironman Group

11 September, 2019


IRONMAN is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with New Zealand based PURE Sports Nutrition as the Official Electrolyte Hydration for the IRONMAN Oceania series, The Pioneer, The Motatapu Off-Road Sports Event and the Air New Zealand International Hawkes Bay Marathon.

Rosa Carter, Director at PURE Sports Nutrition said that with more than 40,000 athletes competing each year across these iconic events, high quality sports nutrition is a key component of race day success.

"We’re proud to bring our natural, premium electrolyte hydration range to the world’s top triathletes and multi-sport athletes. When we began our journey to create a heathier sports nutrition range for active consumers, we adopted a simple mantra, ‘Pure, Clean, Performance,’ with a vision to provide natural and great tasting products backed by sports science, that our customers would want to use when training and racing.

PURE was founded in 2013 by brother and sister Simon and Marewa Kraak, both active cyclists at the elite level who struggled to find high quality, natural sports nutrition. Combined with Marewa’s degree in Sports Nutrition, the duo set out to fill a gap in the global sports nutrition market with a range that used no artificial colours or flavours.

PURE Sports Nutrition electrolyte hydration range was formulated with a carbohydrates using a very fast absorbing sucrose and glucose base (no added fructose), high quality mineral salts to replace those lost during sweating (magnesium, sodium, potassium and calcium) and flavoured with real freeze dried fruit powder, giving a refreshing and great tasting sports drink, without being sickly sweet.

The result is a hydration range which has no artificial colours or flavours, no preservatives and is 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, Kosher, dairy-free and soy-free.

The PURE Sports Nutrition range has been extended to provide a full suite of products for before, during and recover, with all products manufactured in New Zealand and available online and in retail stores internationally.

The IRONMAN Group, Managing Director Oceania, Dave Beeche said the collaboration with PURE Sports Nutrition for the IRONMAN Oceania Series is a natural fit, bringing a partner dedicated to providing our world-class athletes with essential hydration and long-lasting, pure energy.

“PURE Sports Nutrition fits our focus of ensuring athletes have a premium experience when competing in our events, offering products that meet the high standards and expectation of top triathletes and multi-sport athletes from around the world, for training and competition."

For more information about PURE Sports Nutrition and its products visit www.puresportsnutrition.com


About The IRONMAN Group

As part of Wanda Sports Group, The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series®, IRONKIDS®, ITU World Triathlon Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon and The Sun-Herald City2Surf® presented by Westpac, Ultra-Trail® World Tour events including Tarawera Ultra and Ultra-Trail Australia™, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company’s vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with more than 235 events across 55+ countries. For more information, visit www.ironman.com.

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group (Nasdaq: WSG) is a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform with a mission to unite people in sports and enable athletes and fans to live their passions and dreams. Through our businesses, including Infront and The IRONMAN Group, we have significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities, enabling us to deliver unrivalled sports event experiences, creating access to engaging content and building inclusive communities. We offer a comprehensive array of events, marketing and media services through three primary segments: Mass Participation, Spectator Sports and Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS). Our full-service platform creates value for our partners and clients as well as other stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, from rights owners, to brands and advertisers, and to fans and athletes.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Wanda Sports Group has more than 60 offices and 1,600 employees around the world.


