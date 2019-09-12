Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Whip Out Your Diary! Laneway 2020 Dates And Venues Announced

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 11:05 am
Press Release: Laneway Festival

SAVE THE DATES!

The 2020 Laneway Festival is bringing you summer’s best line-up of local and international acts to a city near you this January/February. In 2020, Laneway returns to Auckland’s beloved urban greenfield space, the ever elegant Albert Park, on Monday 27th January.

Albert Park’s many fine features go a long way to enhancing what is so unique about the Auckland Laneway Festival experience. Hanging out under the shade of its big trees with your besties, watching your favourite bands and checking out new, breaking artists among the towering palm trees and many statues, selfies at the ornate Victorian fountain, lunch by the large floral clock and in the very heart of this garden sanctuary, meeting up at the oldest band rotunda in the Auckland region.
There is no better inner-city venue than this adored Laneway Auckland home.

As for the Australian Laneway 2020 festivals, as previously announced the Sydney event will be held in the Domain for the first time, while the Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle events all return to their treasured homes in those locations.

See below for all the Laneway 2020 dates and venues. The blockbuster line-up will be announced at 10am NZST on Wednesday 18 September.
THE BIG LINEUP ANNOUNCE - WED 18 SEPTEMBER
GENERAL ON SALE - 9AM, THU 26 SEPTEMBER
ST.JEROME’S LANEWAY FESTIVAL 2020 DATES AND VENUES

AUCKLAND (18+)
Monday 27th January
Albert Park

BRISBANE (16+)
Saturday 1st February
Brisbane Showgrounds

SYDNEY
Sunday 2nd February
The Domain

ADELAIDE (16+)
Friday 7th February
Hart's Mill, Port Adelaide

MELBOURNE (16+)
Saturday 8th February
Footscray Park

FREMANTLE (16+)
Sunday 9th February
Esplanade Reserve and West End
