Whip Out Your Diary! Laneway 2020 Dates And Venues Announced
Thursday 12th September
SAVE THE DATES!
The 2020 Laneway Festival is bringing you summer’s best line-up of local and international acts to a city near you this January/February. In 2020, Laneway returns to Auckland’s beloved urban greenfield space, the ever elegant Albert Park, on Monday 27th January.
Albert Park’s many fine features go a
long way to enhancing what is so unique about the Auckland
Laneway Festival experience. Hanging out under the shade of
its big trees with your besties, watching your favourite
bands and checking out new, breaking artists among the
towering palm trees and many statues, selfies at the ornate
Victorian fountain, lunch by the large floral clock and in
the very heart of this garden sanctuary, meeting up at the
oldest band rotunda in the Auckland region.
There is no better inner-city venue than this adored Laneway Auckland home.
As for the Australian Laneway 2020 festivals, as previously announced the Sydney event will be held in the Domain for the first time, while the Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Fremantle events all return to their treasured homes in those locations.
See below for all the Laneway 2020 dates and venues. The
blockbuster line-up will be announced at 10am NZST on
Wednesday 18 September.
Follow us @lanewayfest for all the latest.
THE BIG LINEUP ANNOUNCE - WED 18
SEPTEMBER
GENERAL ON SALE - 9AM, THU 26 SEPTEMBER
PRESS IMAGES AND ARTWORK AVAILABLE HERE
ST.JEROME’S LANEWAY FESTIVAL 2020 DATES AND VENUES
AUCKLAND
(18+)
Monday 27th January
Albert Park
BRISBANE (16+)
Saturday 1st February
Brisbane Showgrounds
SYDNEY
Sunday 2nd February
The Domain
ADELAIDE (16+)
Friday 7th February
Hart's Mill, Port Adelaide
MELBOURNE
(16+)
Saturday 8th February
Footscray Park
FREMANTLE (16+)
Sunday 9th February
Esplanade Reserve and West End
lanewayfestival.com | lanewayfestival.com/auckland
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Spotify
ends