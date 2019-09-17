Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Shearing identity Koro Mullins dies

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 9:25 am
Press Release: Shearing Sports New Zealand



Koro Mullins in France during the Golden Shears World shearing and woolhanding championships in July. He died yesterday, aged 65

Voice of shearing Koro Mullins mourned Worldwide

Well known shearing commentator and Dannevirke shearer, farmer and businessman Koropiko Tumatahi Mullins died suddenly yesterday, aged 65.

The husband of business leader Mavis Mullins, with whom he ran family shearing business Paewai Mullins for many years, Koro Mullins was a Golden Shears Open shearing finalist in 1993, 6th in King Country shearing legend David Fagan’s 5th victory in the iconic event.

Among other activities, he took to stadium commentating, heading up a team each year at the Golden Shears, in more recent years presenting, commentating and interviewing in the Golden Shears live-streaming watched by tens of thousands around the World.

The chairman of Shearing Sports New Zealand, Sir David Fagan, said the industry and sport worldwide is “rocked” by news of the tragedy and is sending all its condolences to Mavis, daughters Aria and Korina, and sons Punga and Tuma, and other whanau.

He said Mr Mullins was involved in every aspect, and had set the standard for shearing commentary worldwide, and would be missed by everyone.

Originally from Rotorua, he will be laying in Dannevirke, Aria Mullins confirmed today.

Fuller details will be available as soon as possible.

ENDS


