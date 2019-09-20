32,000 Sign Petition Urging All Blacks to Dump Sponsor AIG



Petition calling for the All Blacks and Rugby NZ to dump principal sponsor AIG over ties to ‘toxic’ Adani mine soars to 32,000 signatures in three days

The All Blacks have come under fire from environmentalists on both sides of the ditch after it was revealed their principal sponsor, American insurance giant AIG, is insuring the highly controversial Adani Carmichael coal mine in Australia.

A petition from corporate activist group SumOfUs and 350 Aotearoa calling on the All Blacks and NZ Rugby to dump AIG has soared to over 32,000 signatures since its launch on Tuesday.

If built, Adani’s Carmichael project would open up one of the largest untapped coal reserves in the world. The company has pushed on with the project despite the fierce opposition of the First Nations Council for Wangan & Jagalingou country and a large majority of Australians.

A petition calling on AIG to rule out any future dealings with Adani now sits at 135,000 signatures and was delivered to AIG offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane earlier this month under a heavy police presence.



14 other insurers are amongst more than 56 companies - including Westpac and ANZ - who have refused to do business with Adani over the controversial project.



View the PETITION here: https://actions.sumofus.org/a/all-blacks-dump-aig

“In Australia, we often look to New Zealand as a climate leader and a leader on Indigenous Peoples’ rights. So for a team as revered as the All Blacks to run out onto the pitch at the Rugby World Cup this week wearing the logos of a company deeply tied up with Adani is pretty shocking,” said SumOfUs Campaign Manager, Nick Haines.

“Adani’s record of environmental abuses and disregard for traditional owners speaks for itself. Adani can’t continue this without the help of companies like AIG. That’s why we are calling on the All Blacks to distance themselves from this toxic project and suspend their sponsorship with AIG immediately,” he added.

“No All Black wants to pull on the jersey knowing that the sponsor on their shirt is supporting a mega-mine that has stripped Indigenous Peoples of their land, and will drive the world closer to climate breakdown,” said 350 Aotearoa’s Chairperson, Aaron Packard.

“The All Blacks are legendary. We want them to reflect the best of New Zealand. However, it's clear that their association with AIG threatens their own values and aspirations as All Blacks.”



“If I was the Chief Executive of Rugby New Zealand, I'd be picking up the phone and demanding AIG drops Adani immediately,” he said.

“The insurance industry is reeling from the impacts of ever-worsening floods, storms, bushfires and heatwaves. It is extraordinary that any insurance company would even consider underwriting a new coal project,” said Pablo Brait, campaigner at Market Forces.

