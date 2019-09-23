Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Ready for "Olympic Games of Motocross"

Monday, 23 September 2019, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Bikesport NZ

SEPTEMBER 23, 2019: A talented three-man Kiwi motocross squad is revved up to race in The Netherlands this weekend, determined to again challenge, and hopefully beat, the best riders in the world.

Every year, the Motocross of Nations (MXoN) lives up to its billing as the biggest and best dirt bike spectacle on the planet and this weekend (September 28-29) the famous teams' racing event will be held on the infield of the famous Assen TT circuit in The Netherlands.

The MXoN, commonly referred to as "The Olympic Games of Motocross", is a one-weekend affair that brings together the word's elite like no other motocross.

The racers put aside the past season's bitter rivalries from domestic or world championship competitions and unite instead along different battle lines, with three-rider teams formed up to fly the flags of their respective homelands.

And it will be a completely fresh trio of Kiwis racing at this weekend's event in the Netherlands to those individuals who represented New Zealand when the MXoN was staged in the United States last year.

All three riders from last season were ruled out for 2019 either because of injury or for personal reasons.

That means the young men who have stepped forward this year – Taupo's Wyatt Chase (Honda), Mangakino's Maximus Purvis (Yamaha) and Christchurch's Dylan Walsh (Husqvarna) – will each be making their respective MXoN debuts at this season's 73rd annual edition of the MXoN.

New Plymouth's former motocross world champion Shayne King shares managerial duties for Team New Zealand with experienced former national-level racer Darren Henderson.

King was the 1996 500cc motocross world champion and a rider for New Zealand at the MXoN many times in the past. He said the race track at Assen would be "brutal" and Kiwi riders should be under no illusions about how tough it will be.

"Every year it's the toughest motocross event in the world, but the circuit at Assen will be particularly challenging. It's very deep sand, like nothing New Zealand riders will have encountered before," said King, a rider who raced for New Zealand at the MXoN on 12 occasions and twice finished on the podium.

The Kiwis know it won’t be easy facing the world's elite on such a massive stage, but each of them is determined to put on another good showing, hopefully to improve upon their 17th overall placing at the MXoN last September.

From rookie first-timers in 1984 to top-10 regulars just over 10 years later, Kiwi motocross riders have boxed well above their weight and often rated among some of the best in the world.

Team New Zealand has finished among the top 10 an incredible 14 times in 29 appearances at the event since they first attended in 1984.

New Zealand has finished third on the podium three separate times – in England in 1998, in Belgium in 2001 and in England again in 2006.

With generous support for this year's campaign coming from the sport's governing body here, Motorcycling New Zealand, and from building companies Penny Homes and Best Build Construction, along with massive fundraising undertaken by the Taupo Motorcycle Club with their Battle of the Clubs motocross event in June, the Kiwi contingent will arrive in The Netherlands in a confident mood.

Motorcycling New Zealand (MNZ) motocross commissioner Ray Broad said this was a huge event and extremely important that New Zealand would again be taking part.

“We are pleased to have three of our talented young riders representing New Zealand this year,” he said.

“Dylan, Wyatt and Max have a great opportunity and, under the guidance of Bevan and Shayne, I am sure they will give it their best and none of them underestimate the task ahead.

“I would like to thank all the MNZ members for their support of the team and the sponsors that have generously assisted the team.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bikesport NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 