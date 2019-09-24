Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Australians ‘standing tall’ in NZ Young Writers Festival

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Young Writers Festival

NEW ZEALAND YOUNG WRITERS FESTIVAL 2019


24 September 2019 – For Immediate Release


Trans-Tasman tales: Australians ‘standing tall’ in NZ Young Writers Festival.

The New Zealand Young Writers Festival has added two dynamic Australian wordsmiths to the 2019 programme, thanks to recent funding from the Australian High Commission. Ebony McGuire and Zac James from Yirra Yaakin (translation: stand tall) will cross the ditch and share their original writing and pedagogy with the annual gathering of millennial literati in Dunedin. The pair will deliver two exciting events (and make guest appearances at several others), bringing the total to 19 over four days.

Bringing an Australian perspective will deepen the kōrero around how language and culture shapes writing according to NZYWF producer Gareth McMillan: ‘When Zac began an email with ‘Kia ora you mob’ I knew this visit would be something special – a forum to discuss our shared Australasian experience while celebrating the differences that make us unique.’ Both Yirra Yaakin writers bring a distinct voice and perspective drawing from their backgrounds. Zac James has been professionally writing for theatre since 2011, with a focus on incorporating his Tjupan language and culture in the veins of his writing. Ebony McGuire is a Noongar woman from Western Australia and has been working professionally as an actor for six years.

In Yirra Yaakin: Stand Tall, McGuire and James will present readings of their ground-breaking original work followed by a Q & A. The second event, Story and Spirit, Language and Heart delves into a core focus for both writers: language, cultural heritage, and the empowerment it can provide. Joined by Jess Thompson Carr aka Māori Mermaid (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Ruanui) and moderated by Fran Kewene (Waikato-Maniapoto-British) the group will discuss previous work of Yirra Yaakin which includes translating classical texts (such as Shakespeare) into local dialect, and other influences on their creative writing.

As with the rest of the NZYWF, both events are free to attend and not age exclusive, although our target audience is the 15-35 age bracket.

ENDS

What: New Zealand Young Writers Festival: 3-6 October

Yirra Yaakin: Stand Tall: 4th October 4:15-5:15pm, Bark! (Dog With Two Tails)

Story and Spirit, Language and Heart: 6th October 1-2pm, Dunedin Public Art Gallery


