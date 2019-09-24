Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

30,000th Tree Planted to Round Off Conservation Week

Tuesday, 24 September 2019, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Conservation Volunteers New Zealand

On Sunday 22 September, the final day of Conservation Week was celebrated by Conservation Volunteers New Zealand (CVNZ) as they planted this year’s 30,000th tree at Auckland’s Atiu Creek Regional Park.

The fully booked planting day saw over 70 Aucklanders from all walks of life make the trip to the Auckland Regional Park. Coinciding with the end of Conservation Week, the volunteers planted almost 2,000 trees, a commendable effort to mark the end of a stellar planting season.

One volunteer described the event as “the perfect way to spend a Sunday and give back to mother earth in celebration of conservation week.”

Siobhan O’Grady, Volunteer Engagement Officer at CVNZ stated “that the day would not have been possible without the help and continued support of our incredible volunteers. We are so pleased to wrap up a successful planting season connecting people with nature.”

CVNZ facilitates planting days by organising transport from the city centre and supplying all necessary equipment, only asking for volunteers to offer their time.

The organisation works throughout New Zealand to conserve, rehabilitate and manage land. The not-for-profit’s mission is to inspire change by connecting people with nature.

While the planting season is wrapped up the group still operates volunteer days in the drier months. These include waterway clean-ups, weeding and plant releasing events and habitat protection. Information of these events is posted on their social media (@conservation_volunteers_nz) or on the organisations website (www.conservationvolunteers.co.nz).


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Conservation Volunteers New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 