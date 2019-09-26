Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

History of Hair competition brings out creativity

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Universal College Of Learning


Hairstyles from the Japanese Edo period, 18th century France, and the Viking Age were just a few of those on display during UCOL’s annual History of Hair competition.

The competition, held at UCOL’s Manawatū campus on 25 September, saw students from the New Zealand Certificate in Hairdressing (Salon Support) Level 3 research and recreate hairstyles from different periods and cultures throughout history.

New Zealand Certificate in Hairdressing (Emerging Stylist) Level 4 students competed in a separate category, in which they created their own styles based on modern trends.

All hairdressing students from UCOL’s Manawatū, Whanganui and Wairarapa campuses took part.

Students had one hour to create their styles in class in the lead up, and 10 minutes to apply any finishing touches on the day of the competition. Students also had to design vision boards, which showed the research and inspiration behind their styles.

UCOL Hairdressing Programme Leader Melissa Lange says the History of Hair competition is a great way for students apply their learning and express their creativity.

“Competitions like this help students think outside the box and explore what they can mould and create hair into.”

Lange says the History Hair is a good introduction to hairdressing competitions, which require entrants to create exaggerated styles, which they wouldn’t do every day in a salon.

Students were marked on whether their styles had a balanced form, how well they hid clips and padding, and overall presentation.

The judging panel included Schwarzkopf National Manager Wendy Maxwell and Account Manager Lee-Anne Harding, and UCOL graduate Emily Playford, who is now hairdressing at Silver Scissors in Palmerston North.

Schwarzkopf also sponsored the event, providing prizes for the place getters.


Results

History Competition
1st - Kitah Siemonek (Manawatū)
2nd - Star Lee (Manawatū)
3rd - Saw Paw Taw (Manawatū)

History Competition – Vision board
1st - Leila Ghaderinezhad (Whanganui)
2nd - Crystal Faulkner-England (Manawatū)
3rd - Kitah Siemonek (Manawatū)

Creative Long Hair Competition
1st - Tara Butters (Whanganui)
2nd - Ashlee Chapman-Burcher (Wairarapa)
3rd - Annette Pile (Wairarapa)

Creative Long Hair Competition – Vision board
1st - Tara Butters (Whanganui)
2nd - Casey Rushbrook (Whanganui)
3rd - Gypsy Maulder (Wairarapa)

