50 Years - 95 Songs

95bFM, New Zealand’s oldest independent broadcaster, celebrated its fiftieth birthday this year with a countdown of listeners’ voted 95 favorite 95bFM songs of all time.

Last done in 2009 to celebrate the station’s fortieth, the list has changed in many ways since then. What remains the same, however, is the number one track - once again, Darcy Clay’s self-recorded 1996 pop masterpiece ‘Jesus I Was Evil’.

The NZVAPOR Top 95 songs offers a snapshot of 95bFM’s diverse sound and listenership; where homegrown music stands alongside that of the rest of the world. Mixing genres, and generations, the NZVAPOR Top 95 reflects music that is challenging, forward-thinking, and just bloody good.

The list is over two-thirds New Zealand music, with the top ten being exclusively Kiwi - including groundbreaking Otara hip-hop from Sisters Underground, two tracks of esoteric folk from Aldous Harding, 2019 Taite Music Prize winner Avantdale Bowling Club, rap icon Dam Native, and a selection of Flying Nun classics.

With new tracks from Miss June, MELODOWNZ, and milk, sitting comfortably next to classics from Straitjacket Fits, Sonic Youth, and Skeptics, if the NZVAPOR Top 95 shows anything it’s that New Zealand music history is still being written today.

1 Darcy Clay - Jesus I Was Evil

2 Sisters Underground - In The Neighbourhood

3 Chris Knox - Not Given Lightly

4 Aldous Harding - The Barrel

5 Straitjacket Fits - She Speeds

6 Dam Native - Behold My Kool Style

7 The Chills - Pink Frost

8 Aldous Harding - Horizon

9 The Clean - Anything Could Happen

10 Avantdale Bowling Club - Years Gone By

11 Joy Division - Love Will Tear Us Apart

12 Voom - B Your Boy

13 Snapper - Buddy

14 Headless Chickens - Gaskrankinstation

15 Look Blue Go Purple - Cactus Cat

16 LCD Soundsystem - Dance Yrself Clean

17 The Mint Chicks - Crazy? Yes! Dumb? No!

18 Coco Solid - ABC

19 3Ds - Outer Space

20 Miss June - Best Girl

21 Polyester - Different For a Boy

22 Skeptics - Agitator

23 The Chills - I Love My Leather Jacket

24 Beats International - Dub Be Good To Me

25 The Smashing Pumpkins - Drown

26 Fugazi - Waiting Room

27 Sonic Youth - Kool Thing

28 HEX - Sight Beyond The Line

29 Marlon Williams - Party Boy

30 milk - Sugar Glider

31 Voom - Beth

32 Collapsing Cities - Seriously

33 Fat Freddy's Drop - Hope

34 Kane Strang - My Smile Is Extinct

35 Sagat - Fuk Dat

36 Pixies - Debaser

37 The Breeders - Cannonball

38 Church & AP - Ready Or Not

39 The Beths - Happy Unhappy

40 Head Like A Hole - I’m on Fire

41 Princess Chelsea - Cigarette Duet

42 The Mint Chicks - Blue Team Go!

43 Jane's Addiction - Jane Says

44 Straitjacket Fits - A.P.S.

45 Darcy Clay - Jolene

46 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Stagger Lee

47 P.H.F. - I Hate Myself

48 Iggy Pop - The Passenger

49 SJD - Tree People

50 Pixies - Gigantic

51 Joy Division - Transmission

52 Miss June - Twitch

53 DLT - Chains feat. Ché-Fu

54 Courtney Barnett - Avant Gardener

55 Skeptics - AFFCO

56 David Bowie - Heroes

57 The Beths - Future Me Hates Me

58 Unknown Mortal Orchestra - Can't Keep Checking My Phone

59 Bressa Creeting Cake - Palm Singing

60 Public Enemy - Don't Believe The Hype

61 Bailter Space - Splat

62 Connan Mockasin - Forever Dolphin Love [Erol Alkan Rework]

63 Lawrence Arabia - Apple Pie Bed

64 Ché-Fu - Misty Frequencies

65 Gordons - Adults and Children

66 Beastwars - Damn the Sky

67 King Kapisi - Screems From Da Old Plantation

68 Beastie Boys - Sabotage

69 My Bloody Valentine - Sometimes

70 Hans Pucket - Straight to My Heart

71 Home Brew - Basketball Court

72 Kurt Vile - Loading Zones

73 MELODOWNZ - $on of a Queen

74 Beck - Loser

75 Goat - Let it Burn

76 imugi - Greensmoke

77 JessB - Set It Off

78 OutKast - SpottieOttieDopaliscious

79 Queen Neptune - The Queen's Speech

80 Hallelujah Picassos - Rewind

81 CHAII - Digebasse (Enough)

82 Underworld - Born Slippy (Nuxx)

83 Street Chant - Less Chat, More Sewing

84 Garageland - Fingerpops

85 Parallel Dance Ensemble - Shopping Cart

86 PJ Harvey - Down by the River

87 The Bats - North by North

88 The Stooges - Search and Destroy

89 Massive Attack - Teardrop

90 SWIDT - Little Did She Know

91 Bic Runga - Drive

92 The Cure - Boys Don't Cry

93 The Fall - The Classical

94 Burial - Archangel

95 Fanau Spa - Breakfast

The 95bFM Top 95 was broadcast live from 7am - 7pm on Friday 27th September.

The 95bFM Top 95 was proudly supported by NZVAPOR - Only a Fire Should Smoke.



