Synthony to play in Hamilton

Hamilton dance music fans are in for a treat with the first ever performance of Synthony, at Claudelands Arena on Saturday 12 October.

Combining the best electronic dance music with the full might of the Auckland Symphony Orchestra, plus guest appearances by some of New Zealand’s musical legends, the show will transform the Arena into a dance party like no other.

A curated show of lights, lasers, and a state of the art sound system, plus a full stage of musicians and DJs, Sythony will have you on your feet, hands in the air, dancing as you journey through the last three decades of dance party hit classics.

For the first time in 2019, the show is going beyond its Auckland roots with performances in Hamilton, Wellington, and Christchurch, teaming up with local artists and orchestras to bring this incredible performance to more Kiwi dance music fans than ever.

The shows in all locations are conducted by Peter Thomas, with the tunes mixed and hosted by George FM DJ General Lee, and featuring vocalists Kings, Helen Corry, Jenny B (Corona), and Cherie Mathieson. In Hamilton, they’ll be joined by DJs Grant Marshall and Dick Johnson plus Lewis McCullum on saxophone.

The Christchurch and Auckland shows played to sold out crowds, but fans still have the chance to see the spectacle in Hamilton and Wellington.

“What we will put on stage in Hamilton is different, and improved, to the Christchurch and Auckland versions of the show; Hamilton fans will get the best of the best! This will be Synthony's first-ever arena show, and even though we've had incredible reviews from everyone so far, we know this one will be next level - you won't want to miss it."

Erika says the unique show’s roots began in 2017 when she and co-founder David Elmsly approached Peter Thomas, conductor and music director of ASO after watching Pete Tong’s BBC Ibiza Proms on YouTube and wanting to experience a similar event in New Zealand.

Rather than hope the event would someday reach our shores they decided to put it on themselves. Peter was immediately taken with the idea and knew it was something the Auckland Symphony Orchestra would love to work on.

He enlisted Ryan Youens, an arranger with hundreds of professional credits to his name, including film scores for The Hobbit An Unexpected Journey and The Desolation of Smaug, and for events such as the Rugby World Cup and Pan-Arab Games.

After sold out events in 2017 and 2018 Erika and David could see a huge potential for the event that went beyond Auckland, and knew more was needed to scale the event. In late 2018 they partnered with Duco events - a new partnership allowing Erika to leave her corporate job and work on delivering Synthony to its full potential, full time.

Synthony comes to Claudelands on Saturday, October 12.

GA tickets start at $79, seated at $99 and VIP from $185, and they are available from Ticketek.





© Scoop Media

