Splore announces music and performance across 5 stages

Splore Festival will take the audience on a musical and performance journey that crosses genres and styles to announce another stellar line-up of entertainment. Splore will once again grace the shores of Auckland’s stunning Tapapakanga Regional Park on 21-23 February 2020.

From NYC’s funkiest married couple and the city’s celebrated protest brass ensemble to Austria’s electro swing pioneers, London’s pre-eminent female poet/rapper to UK’s top contemporary circus artist. Splore will once again serve up its unique mix of mind opening entertainment to engage its discerning audience.

The Illustrious Blacks, Brass Against, The Parov Stelar Band and Kate Tempest are a taster of Splore 2020’s diverse showcase of musicians, performers and dancers.

Festival director, John Minty, says it makes sense for Splore to evolve its increasingly eclectic direction when it comes to entertainment programming.

“We are lucky to have the creative license at Splore to book acts that are big on charisma or have a theatrical aspect to them. The festival is already 80% sold proving the audience trust Splore will produce a solid show of unique entertainment with plenty to choose from. Splore 2020 will deliver memorable entertainment, living up to what Splore has become known for.”

Other overseas artists confirmed are DJ Day (US), up and coming UK dancehall artist Big Zeeks, The Ragga Twins, Shortee Blitz, Australia’s Alice Ivy and Monarchy, Barry Ashworth, DJ Tahira (Brazil), India’s Maharaj Trio and Japan’s Hatenkohro.

New Zealand live acts confirmed include Troy Kingi, Pitch Black, Jess B, Tiki (Live) and Labretta Suede and the Motel 6.

Growing a fabulous, freaky and fun family of performers is how Emma Herbert Vickers, Splore Performance Programmer, sees the evolution of this area that has grown under her direction and culminates in an explosive cabaret show every Saturday night.

“I am delighted we now have a core of acts that love returning each year with ever-more extraordinary and daring performances. For Splore 2020, I have scoured the planet for an exciting and diverse range of fresh talent to come and play with us!”

Overseas artists include Australia’s boylesque hero Trigger Happy, self-proclaimed house music legend and DJ ‘Juan Vesuvius’, UK acrobat- Reuben van de Peer and UK aerial contortionist- Eloïse Currie.

NZ performers confirmed so far include international Kiwi boylesque superstar Chris Oh!, plus his dance troupe, Black Swan Productions, Ray ‘the Free Hugs guy’, The Dust Palace with new production ‘Wonder Wombs’, Danny Lee Syme and Celina Nogueira with Two Titans and Only Bones and street acrobats Flow Academy of Movement. Our fabulous MC is comedian, actor and ‘Snapchat Dude’ Tom Sainsbury.

Rounding off this announcement is local music DJs Aroha + Tali, Dick Johnson, Eastern Bloc, K2K, Dylan C, Chiccoreli with Jay Double, Heylady, A LOW HUM (Live), Scarlett, Dubhead, The Dastardly Bounder, Forrest Bump, Mamadafunk, Bobby Brazuka, Uncle Barnie, Lucas Datt, ORIKoL and Janiac.

Minty says “The Splore 2020 audience are equally part of the Splore magic, they will leave feeling fabulous from that special feeling that being at Splore generates”.

Further acts will be announced late November.

© Scoop Media

