Multi-award-winning folk trio The Maes to tour NZ

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 9:06 am
Press Release: The Label

Multi-award-winning Melbourne contemporary folk outfit, The Maes (formerly The Mae Trio) will cross the ditch this December for a seven-date tour across Aotearoa. New Zealand folk sweetheart Holly Arrowsmith will join them in Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown. All tour and ticketing information below!

Since 2014, The Maes have been full-time touring in Australia and overseas, winning over audiences with their striking songwriting, intricate instrumental arrangements and stunning vocal harmonies. Their touring history includes some of the world’s largest and most prestigious music festivals: the Woodford and Port Fairy Folk Festivals (Australia), the Edmonton and Vancouver Folk Festivals (Canada), Cambridge Folk and Celtic Connections Festivals (UK) and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival (USA).

The Maes’ latest, self-titled record released in May 2019 is a return to the sisters’ folk music roots. Born on tour, the album was recorded in and features production from top roots music producers from around the world including, Daniel Ledwell in Nova Scotia (Jenn Grant, Good Lovelies), John Fitzgerald in Ireland (Christy Moore, Lisa Hannigan) and Brendon Love in Australia (Teskey Brothers).

THE MAES NZ TOUR

5 December - Tuning Fork, Auckland
(tickets at ticketmaster.co.nz)

6 December - Incubator, Tauranga
(tickets at theincubator.co.nz)

7 December - The Globe Theatre, Palmerston North
(tickets at globetheatre.co.nz)

8 December - Meow, Wellington
(tickets at meow.nz)

11 December - Blue Smoke, Christchurch*
(tickets at undertheradar.co.nz)

13 December - 50 Dundas, Dunedin*
(tickets at undertheradar.co.nz)

14 December - Sherwood, Queenstown*
(tickets at undertheradar.co.nz)

* with Holly Arrowsmith

