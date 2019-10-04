Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tom Walsh sails through shot put qualifying, Jacko Gill next

Friday, 4 October 2019, 8:43 am
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

Tom Walsh only needed one throw to qualify for the final of the men’s shot put at the IAAF World Championships in Doha.

Tom sailed through with a first-round throw of 21.92m, well over the auto-qualifying distance of 20.90m. Eight throwers in Group A cleared 20.90m.

Tom said it was exactly what he wanted to do: “I wanted to come out tonight and throw one and get it over and done with, and put the feet up as fast as I can, so that’s what I managed to do along with three other guys.”

As reigning world shot put champion both indoors and out and the current Commonwealth gold medallist, Tom Walsh has forged a formidable championship record in recent times. However, a record-breaking nine men (including Tom) have thrown beyond 22m this year.

Jacko Gill has been gaining momentum in recent weeks while competing in Europe and will be another to watch. Jacko is scheduled to compete in Group B qualifying at 6.40am today (NZT).

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

