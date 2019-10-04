Tom Walsh sails through shot put qualifying, Jacko Gill next

Tom Walsh only needed one throw to qualify for the final of the men’s shot put at the IAAF World Championships in Doha.

Tom sailed through with a first-round throw of 21.92m, well over the auto-qualifying distance of 20.90m. Eight throwers in Group A cleared 20.90m.

Tom said it was exactly what he wanted to do: “I wanted to come out tonight and throw one and get it over and done with, and put the feet up as fast as I can, so that’s what I managed to do along with three other guys.”

As reigning world shot put champion both indoors and out and the current Commonwealth gold medallist, Tom Walsh has forged a formidable championship record in recent times. However, a record-breaking nine men (including Tom) have thrown beyond 22m this year.

Jacko Gill has been gaining momentum in recent weeks while competing in Europe and will be another to watch. Jacko is scheduled to compete in Group B qualifying at 6.40am today (NZT).



