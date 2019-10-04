Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

NZ Woman Ranked 3RD in the World for Downhill Skateboarding

Friday, 4 October 2019, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Elissa Mah

NZ Woman Ranked 3RD in the World for Downhill Skateboarding 2019.

New Zealand woman and Christchurch Local, Elissa Mah has finished this year’s international downhill federation world tour ranked #3.

The tour spans 4 continents and two disciplines of downhill riding; stand up skateboarding and street luging.

Mah has been competing internationally since 2014 and says that this is her highest ever world ranking. 2019 also marks Mah’s 5th consecutive win of the Asia/Pacific leg of the tour and sees her finish in 13th place for the open’s category, a personal best.

This year Mah travelled to Australia, The Philippines and throughout Europe consistently taking home 3rd place finishes. She says that skateboarding provides a great senese of freedom and encourages the younger generation to get involved in a high profile Nikon add campaign (see link).

You can keep up with her future travels on Instagram under the handle @_hazecat

Nikon add https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UapfSAnAY0s

