Day 9 IAAF World Champs: Bronze for Tom Walsh, just 1cm separates top 3 in men’s shot put final



The top three were separated by just 1cm in the men’s shot put final at the IAAF World Championships in Doha. Tom Walsh threw a new PB of 22.90m in his first round, which held him in first position until the final throw of 22.91m from the 2015 World Champion Joe Kovacs of the USA pushed him back to silver medal position. Olympic Champion Ryan Crouser (USA) was up next and threw 22.90m on his final attempt, equalling Toms best effort.

Tom was unable to better their throws in his final round and was awarded the bronze medal behind Crouser on count back. Throughout the competition four athletes bettered the previous World Championship record of 22m.

Jacko Gill finished the competition in 7th, with a best throw of 21.45m, just 2cm off his PB. It was the third consecutive World Championships shot put final Tom and Jacko have competed in together.

Series:

Tom Walsh - 22.90m, X, X, X, X, X

Jacko Gill - 21.41m, 21.27m, 20.74m, X, 21.01m, 21.45m



On the track, Camille Buscomb set another PB in the 5000m final, crossing in 14:58.59 to place 12th overall. Camille has had an incredible World Championships, qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in the 10,000m and 5000m and setting new personal best times in both events as well.

The final event for New Zealand athletes at the IAAF World Championships is the midnight marathon featuring Caden Shields and Malcolm Hicks, which begins at 9.59am this morning NZT (11.59pm, Sat local).

