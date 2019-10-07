Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tempest's Two Bros is showing in Wellington next week

Monday, 7 October 2019, 9:09 am
Press Release: The Tempest


Up-and-coming playwright Monica Reid joins forces with Tempest Wellington’s Emma Maguire to devise Two Bros*, a charming contemporary piece staged at S&M’s Cocktail and Lounge Bar on Cuba Street this 16-19th of October.

All is well when proud tycoon Cevin (with a “C”) bonds with modest sheep-shearer Mike, until they discover they both travelled to Wellington to fiend for the love of delightful innovator-slash-bar-manager Lina. This tale promises a rainbow-themed evening of high jinks oozing with sex appeal. Loosely based on 18th-century Italian comedy “La Locandiera”, Two Bros* encapsulates the hopeful quirks of Kiwi culture while breaking down the barriers of machismo and celebrating the different types of love that exist.

Showing dates and times:
Wednesday 16th October – 7.30pm
Thursday 17th October – 6.30pm
Friday 18th October – 7.30pm
Saturday 19th October – 7.30pm

Venue:
Scotty & Mal’s Cocktail & Lounge Bar
176 Cuba Street

Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite, starting at $12, available through the link below:
https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/two-bros-tickets-71477333629

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Tempest on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

Roving Rowi: Mountain Going Rowi Kiwi Aroha On The Move Again

Aroha, the rowi kiwi that made headlines last month after she was rescued from a mountain by the local West Coast LandSAR Alpine Cliff Rescue team is on the move again. More>>

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 