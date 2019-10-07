Tempest's Two Bros is showing in Wellington next week



Up-and-coming playwright Monica Reid joins forces with Tempest Wellington’s Emma Maguire to devise Two Bros*, a charming contemporary piece staged at S&M’s Cocktail and Lounge Bar on Cuba Street this 16-19th of October.

All is well when proud tycoon Cevin (with a “C”) bonds with modest sheep-shearer Mike, until they discover they both travelled to Wellington to fiend for the love of delightful innovator-slash-bar-manager Lina. This tale promises a rainbow-themed evening of high jinks oozing with sex appeal. Loosely based on 18th-century Italian comedy “La Locandiera”, Two Bros* encapsulates the hopeful quirks of Kiwi culture while breaking down the barriers of machismo and celebrating the different types of love that exist.

Showing dates and times:

Wednesday 16th October – 7.30pm

Thursday 17th October – 6.30pm

Friday 18th October – 7.30pm

Saturday 19th October – 7.30pm

Venue:

Scotty & Mal’s Cocktail & Lounge Bar

176 Cuba Street

Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite, starting at $12, available through the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/two-bros-tickets-71477333629



© Scoop Media

