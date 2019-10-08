Christchurch cementing place as NZ’s plant-based capital



Christchurch’s first Vegan Night Mākete (market) is coming to town.



About 10 stallholders have been chosen for the city’s first 100% plant-based mākete at the Phillipstown Community Hub on Saturday, October 12. Wellington already holds a regular popular vegan market, The Vegan Vault, and now it's Christchurch turn to host its own mākete. The market will be hosted by the Christchurch Vegan Society, known for the annual Vegan Expo, which attracted a whopping 5000 patrons to Horncastle Arena last year.



The Vegan Night Mākete will showcase the best local plant-based foods, goods and performers, raise awareness of the environmental, animal welfare and health benefits of veganism, and help bring the community together.



Stallholders at the inaugural event include Yummy Treats - a Spanish-fusion food truck focusing on healthy options and local produce, Whiteheart - who grow hazelnuts and create speciality products on their property at Tai Tapu, Transylvanian Delights - making delicious Hungarian chimney cakes, and Upbeet Kai - a new local food creator making sweet treats and classic favourites with a plant-based twist like sausage rolls and pasties.



We’re committed to holding an eco-friendly and sustainable event, providing reusable cutlery and ensuring any plates or cups given out by stallholders are plastic-free and biodegradable.



The mākete is being held at the Phillipstown Community Hub - the site of the former Phillipstown School, which is now the go-to gathering place for the people of Ōtautahi Christchurch.



Free entry.



TIME: 5pm to 8pm

DATE: Saturday, October 12, 2019

VENUE: Phillipstown Community Hub, 39 Nursery Road, Phillipstown, Christchurch



