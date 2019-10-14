Violent Femmes to play two special shows in NZ

Milwaukee’s finest, Violent Femmes are hitting Auckland and Wellington stages in March 2020 to perform songs so many Kiwis hold dear to their hearts.

Get ready for 'Blister In The Sun', 'Gone Daddy Gone', 'Kiss Off', 'Add it Up', 'American Music', 'Please Do Not Go' and so many more!

Violent Femmes play the Opera House, Wellington on Tuesday 24 March and Logan Campbell Centre, Auckland on Wednesday 25 March.

Pre-sale tickets available for Plus1, Ticketmaster (Wellington) and Ticketek (Auckland) members from 9 am Tuesday 15 October, with general sale from 9 am Thursday 17 October.

See Plus1.co.nz for information and ticket links.





