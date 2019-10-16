Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Church & AP share album details and announce release show

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 9:16 am
Press Release: Great Things

Wednesday 16 October, 2019– It has been an immense 12 months for Auckland hip hop duo Church & AP, and the intensity is only ramping up. Today the duo announce that their hugely anticipated debut album Teeth will drop on 15 November, with a release show that night at Galatos. The album drops the day after the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards, where the duo are finalists for the Best Track, Best Hip Hop Artist and Breakthrough Artist of the Year Awards.

Following a year that's seen Church & AP reach 4 million streams, play their first international shows, get booked for major festivals and spend time honing every track for Teeth at Red Bull Music Studios Auckland, they're ready to release the album into the wild.

"As it is with any first album, there’s a lot of emotion attached. We’re equal parts nervous and excited. A tremendous amount of work has been put into this project in an effort to create something fresh. Something that will be remembered after it's time," said Church.

"There’s a clear development for us as artists since we first popped up. And that goes for our live shows as well. We’ve upped the ante with this one. We can’t wait to show everyone."

"We’ve brought in two acts for the Auckland show. One old friend and one new. KOME has always been with us from the beginning and brings an unmatched energy live. The other act is Neko. Someone who we met during the recording process of Teeth. She’s only 17 but she has soul beyond her years. It’ll be dope to showcase that to everyone at the show. Enjoy what you know and expect something new."

Tickets are $25 and go on sale now at Galatos.co.nz

Teeth will be released on digital platforms on Friday 15 November via YKK/Kartel Music Group, with vinyl to follow.
Red Bull presents
Church & AP
with KOME & Neko
Friday 15 November
Galatos

Tickets on sale now at Galatos.co.nz

